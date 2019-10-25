A worker assembles a fixture at a Sungiven Foods grocery store under construction at City Square shopping centre, in Vancouver, on Thursday October 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

A Chinese grocery chain has plans to crack the highly competitive Canadian market with its first international location in Vancouver next month.

Sungiven Food Canada Inc. hopes to grow to up to 18 locations across the Lower Mainland within the next five years.

Senior vice-president Terence Fong says he doesn’t see another format like Sungiven in the industry right now.

He says the Xiamen, China-based chain relies on smaller shop sizes, which will enable it to find locations more easily than larger grocers that require much more space.

Fong says the store’s wide selection of in-house brand items and reasonable prices will also attract consumers — many of whom currently have to travel further to purchase similar goods.

READ MORE: China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

He says the company chose to expand in the Lower Mainland partly because of the area’s sizable Asian population.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Immigrant notary crowned Langley’s businessperson of the year

Just Posted

Kodiaks make a comeback defeating top-division team

Three wins and a hat-trick – a consistent comeback for Aldergrove

Former Mountie and long-time Langley resident dies

Len Grinnell was the husband of former Langley City mayor Marlene Grinnell and in the RCMP for years

Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

VIDEO: Developer breaks ground on 74-acre billion-dollar mixed-use project in Langley

Latimer Heights will feature 2,000 units of housing as well as commercial and office space

Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

For its second year – a new ‘Great Pumpkin’ Peanuts-themed escape room

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

LIVE BLOG: Thousands protest at climate change rally with activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

One year later: Surrey peacock problems persist despite trapping efforts

City began trapping program roughly one year ago after complaints about feces, noise, vehicle damage

Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Thousands without power as winds reach high speeds in southern B.C.

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man

Joseph Bullerwell, 43, has a ‘substantial police history’

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Most Read