A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)

Cloverdale’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

Temporary store on the Surrey/Langley border is 28,000 square feet in size

The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a stop to the Halloween thrills of Potters’ House of Horrors in Newton this year, but the garden shop’s annual Christmas Store in Cloverdale is up and running, as always.

At close to 28,000 square feet, the store is billed as the largest of its kind in Western Canada in its quest to offer “the widest and most unique selection of festive gift and decorating ideas anywhere.” Now until Dec. 24, Christmas-related items by the thousands are for sale, including ornaments, designer trees, collectibles, stocking-stuffers, food and more, at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

“An annual holiday shopping tradition for many, The Christmas Store at Potters is guaranteed to put visitors into a holiday frame of mind,” says a news release from Serena PR.

Attractions include an Enchanted Fairy Garden and a 3,000-square-foot Dark Room, illuminated by more than 75 different Christmas-themed canvas paintings and dozens of Christmas-themed water lanterns.

Food offerings include hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village, locally made jellies and syrups from Krause Berry Farms and The Preservatory, and maple syrup/butter from Muskoka Lodge. New this year is Henry Whisky BBQ Sauce, created by local chef Ann Kirsebom in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry, with proceeds from every bottle going to the BC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“Store management and staff have implemented safe shopping protocols,” said the news release. “All visitors are requested to wear a mask and respect physical-distancing guidelines.”

Cloverdale's huge 'Christmas Store' has opened for the season inside nursery

Temporary store on the Surrey/Langley border is 28,000 square feet in size

