Co-op grant money up for grabs

Otter Co-op is looking to giveaway some more money to worthy community groups.

Applications just opened for the local co-operative’s Community Spaces funding program, said marketing manager Kelly Myers.

Otter Co-op, a diverse and growing organization that started in Aldergrove in 1922, has since expanded into the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and B.C. Interior. It is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

“We are locally minded, and community invested based on our core company values of integrity, community, and excellence,” Myers said.

The co-op currently operate three food and pharmacy stores, fashion and hardware, the latest acquisition of the Monashees liquor store in Vernon brings them to 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows, Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford, eleven gas station/convenience stores and growing.

Consequentially, they remain committed to giving back to the communities they serve through this corporate social responsibility program.

Last year, they donated more than $250,000 to a variety of local charities and community organizations – sponsored more than 50 community events and donated $33,500 to the Red Cross supporting relief efforts for local farmers.

Last year, for instance, they donated $25,000 locally to Langley Environmental Partners Society for its Langley Learning Farm initiative. The year before, the co-op contributed $70,000 locally to the Jackman Wetlands Disc Golf Society for the Otter Co-op community pavilion at the Aldergrove park.

The Community Spaces program was established “to improve community health and well-being by building places for Western Canadians to come together, build social connections and enable community development,” Myers said.

Applications for 2022 grants are open until March 1. Projects can apply for between $25,000 and $150,000 in capital funding in three categories: recreation, environmental conservation, and urban agriculture.

