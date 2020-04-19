Coffee and conversation served up with Langley MLA

Local business owners are given face time (virtually) with Mary Polak

Business owners and operators in Langley are being encouraged to pour themselves a coffee, pull up a chair, and have a chinwag with one of the local MLAs.

Mary Polak is once again participating in the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Conversation sessions.

But, given the restrictions due to COVID, this event (like all chamber functions still going ahead) are being hosted online only.

RELATED STORY: Langley Liberal MLA Rich Coleman retires

So, the chamber is going to host the virtual discussion with Polak later this month, via Zoom, and local entrepreneurs to join the talk.

The primary topic of discussion is expected to be the current Langley business climate, said chamber’s Jacyln Van Den Berg.

The session is being held Thursday, April 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is still required by contacting the chamber online at www.langleychamber.com, or calling 604-371-3770. Pre-submitted questions are also encouraged.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

BC legislatureProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley seniors centre offers meal-to-go during coronavirus crisis

Just Posted

LETTER: Time for a government inquiry into strata insurance hikes

Rules and regulations needed to police the insurers of condos and townhouses: Langley owner

Coffee and conversation served up with Langley MLA

Local business owners are given face time (virtually) with Mary Polak

VIDEO: 150-car parade in Aldergrove lifts student’s spirits during self-isolation

With teachers from four schools, Friday’s car rally was ‘just what the kids needed’

Power of the Purse postponed until fall

Soroptimist International of the Langleys fundraiser – initially set for May 7 – halted due to COVID

Langley welcome to take part in COVID-19 Regional Townhall

Questions can be submitted in advance for online session Monday, April 20 between 7:15 and 8:15 p.m.

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

B.C. and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

Most Read