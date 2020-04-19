Coffee and conversation served up with Langley MLA

Local business owners are given face time (virtually) with Mary Polak

Business owners and operators in Langley are being encouraged to pour themselves a coffee, pull up a chair, and have a chinwag with one of the local MLAs.

Mary Polak is once again participating in the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Conversation sessions.

But, given the restrictions due to COVID, this event (like all chamber functions still going ahead) are being hosted online only.

So, the chamber is going to host the virtual discussion with Polak later this month, via Zoom, and local entrepreneurs to join the talk.

The primary topic of discussion is expected to be the current Langley business climate, said chamber’s Jacyln Van Den Berg.

The session is being held Thursday, April 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is still required by contacting the chamber online at www.langleychamber.com, or calling 604-371-3770. Pre-submitted questions are also encouraged.

