COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Liquor inventory of B.C. businesses that can't reopen under coronavirus restrictions can sell to other licencees.

The B.C. government is taking the advice of hospitality industry representatives, allowing temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen under coronavirus restrictions to those who can.

Sales are allowed to private liquor stores or other bars and restaurants that are able to operate, under interim pandemic rules from the Liquor Distribution Branch announced June 5. The authorization expires July 15, but could be extended if pandemic conditions carry on further into the summer.

more to come…

