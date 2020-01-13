CRA program to help Langley seniors with taxes

A local not-for-profit is partnering with the CRA to help Langley seniors with their taxes. (efile/Flickr)

A Langley not-for-profit is partnering up with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to educate seniors about their taxes.

A CRA outreach program is providing free education workshops for seniors this month around Langley in partnership with the Langley Seniors Community Action Table (LSCAT).

The presentation will cover common types of income for seniors; GST and HST credits; common tax credits and deductions for seniors; CRA services; and scams, according to Sherri Martin, part time coordinator for the LSCAT.

“Believe it or not there are many seniors who don’t do their taxes because they feel that their income isn’t significant enough… and they are really missing out on a lot of credits and benefits that they could be taking advantage of,” she said.

Each presentation will be about 45 minutes and then time will be given to ask questions.

The first workshop in the series will take place at the Langley Seniors Village (20363 65 Ave.) on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Later that same day, the same presentation will given at the Brookswood Seniors Centre (19899 36 Ave.) from 12 to 1:15 p.m.

The following week, on Thursday, Jan. 23, the CRA will be presenting at the Timms Community Centre (20399 Douglas Cres.) from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

The final presentation in the series will take place at the Aldergrove Legion (26607 Fraser Hwy.) on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Those interested are asked to register by contacting Tania at 604-307-9066 or email llyscat@gmail.com.

For those who need help filing, the Langley Seniors Resource Centre will be holding an income tax clinic on Feb. 3. To book an appointment and to confirm eligibility call 604-530-3020.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
