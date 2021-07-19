(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Credit union donates $50K to support B.C. wildfire victims

First West is also encouraging its members to donate to the cause

First West Credit union and its local subsidiaries are donating $50,000 to Food Banks BC to support those affected by recent wildfires.

The credit union, which encompasses Valley First, Envision Financial, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial, donated $40,000 itself and board member Ken Voth pledged another $10,000 to the cause.

“It’s times like these when communities need to come together, and we hope that this gesture can help keep food on the table for the individuals and families impacted by this unfortunate situation,” said Valley First president Paulo Araujo.

First West is encouraging its more than 240,000 members to donate to the cause as well. To donate, visit valleyfirst.com.

“We are so very grateful for our partnership with First West Credit Union and their continued support of food banks in B.C.,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director at Food Banks BC.

“As yet another crisis hits our food banks, this donation will be used to help provide them with access to critical supplies such as food, water, and other necessities.”

