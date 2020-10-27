Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)

Daily direct flights between Abbotsford and Toronto start Wednesday

Swoop announces new operations at Toronto Pearson Airport

It’s now possible to fly directly from Abbotsford to Toronto.

Swoop announced today that it would begin flying directly between Toronto Pearson Airport and several destinations, including Abbotsford.

Flights between Toronto and Abbotsford will take place every day except Saturday.

The airline is taking bookings for flights two days from now, on Wednesday.

The regular four-hour 15-minute flight departs from Abbotsford at 10:55 a.m. and arrives in Toronto at 6:10 p.m. local time.

The flight from Toronto leaves at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time and lands in Abbotsford at 10:05 a.m. Pacific time.

Costs vary, with one-way tickets starting at $139 if you book far enough in advance.

“We are excited to be able to bring our ultra-low cost carrier model to Toronto and serve Canada’s largest city,” Swoop President Charles Duncan said in a news release. “We know that Canadians are cautious about travelling, and with the significant health and safety measures we have put in place, travellers can rest assured that their safety is our top priority.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resilient Langley businesses lauded for their COVID twists
Next story
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Just Posted

Langley resident Sean Nugent, who died in 2019 shortly he saved a swimmer from drowning, has been awarded a posthumous medal for bravery by the Royal Canadian Humane Association (Courtesy Nugent family)
Langley man who died after saving swimmer receives posthumous medal for bravery

Sean Nugent rescued woman from Hayward Lake near Mission in July of 2019

The RCMP photo shows cannabis that was seized as part of the E-Prominent investigation. (RCMP)
Four Langley and Surrey men charged in 2019 pot export case

Warrants were executed on properties in Surrey, Langley and Delta in June and August 2019

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle incident eastbound before the 200th Street off-ramp on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (DriveBC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 near 200th Street in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

A police cruiser is blocking the right lane eastbound on 56th Avenue in Langley at 272nd Street on the morning of Oct. 27, 2020. (Langley Township)
TRAFFIC: Crash at 272nd Street and 56 Avenue in Langley

A police cruiser is blocking a lane

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

FILE – A woman smokes a marijuana joint at a “Wake and Bake” legalized marijuana event in Toronto on October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

The program, dubbed the BC Healthy Connections Project, involves public health nursing home visits

Most Read