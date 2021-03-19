Dam’s Ford gifts trucks to KPU

Auto-repair students in Cloverdale have two new trucks to fix and fiddle with, thanks to a donation from Ford of Canada and Dams Ford Lincoln, who gifted a 2020 Ford Explorer and Ford F-150 to the Kwantlen Polytechnic University for use in its automotive training program.

The vehicles were damaged by flooding in Fort McMurray last year, and deemed irreparable.

The donation, part of Ford Canada’s plan to give 95 vehicles to educational institutions across the country, was made a few weeks ago at the automotive training facility at KPU’s Cloverdale campus.

Ford of Canada “saw an opportunity to bring the latest in vehicle technology to some of Canada’s top automotive programs,” according Dam’s, located on the Langley Bypass and 56th Avenue.

“Dams Ford Lincoln has cleaned and detailed the vehicles to prepare them for this donation that will provide a hands-on learning experience for the students.”

(Story continues below)

The automaker is also giving students and faculty in the training program access to their online Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) training program, designed to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities in the automotive industry.

Courses include everything from basic vehicle system fundamentals to some of the most current and detailed vehicle systems training like electrical, Powertrain, air conditioning, and more.

These courses are the same as those current Ford technicians complete to receive specialty training in dealerships.

Brian Moukperian, dean of faculty of trades and technology at KPU, thanked the companies for the two trucks.

“This donation will help support students as they get hands-on training to become certified automotive technicians,” he said.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

EducationKwantlen Polytechnic UniversityVehicles