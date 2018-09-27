Dead Frog Brewery opens tasting room in Langley

Beer lovers can try a variety of Dead Frog craft beers and snacks at 8860 201 Street

Miranda FATUR

Times Reporter

Fans of Dead Frog Brewery craft beer are in luck because the business recently relocated and expanded in Langley.

With the slogan, “Nothing goes down like a cold dead frog,” the brewery first opened in Aldergrove 11 years ago.

Wanting to expand, the brewery moved from its Aldergrove location at 27272 Gloucester way to its new home at 8860 201 St. in Willoughby.

The Langley location opened to the public at the beginning of June, and held its grand opening on Sept. 22.

Founder and CEO Derrick Smith was still too young to drink when started brewing at home at 17 years old.

Smith said he enjoys brewing beer because “it beats the heck out of a lot of other things to do.”

“Generally, when you pass someone a beer, they’re happy. It’s not like you’re passing them a bill for insurance.”

The new Langley location has given the brewery enough space to open a tasting room and small kitchen.

“It was a lot of work. We spent six months in the process with the Township to create the proper zoning. Then about two months of seven days a week to make it happen,” said Smith.

Popcorn, chips and salsa, sandwiches, and tacos are on the menu to pair with any of 18 types of beer.

Smith may have started the brewery, but his family helps out with the everyday tasks.

“I’m the original brewmaster and started the company with my wife. My oldest son is our head brewmaster, and my other son works in our kitchen creating menu items, along with my sister.”

Smith said when his brewery first opened, it was among fewer than 40 breweries in B.C.

Smith said there are now more than 170 breweries in the province.

“The rate of growth of breweries and consumer acceptance has really sky-rocketed over the last 3-4 years,” he said.

“The rules have changed over the years to really support breweries having tasting rooms and patios and such. This move for us was an expansion to where our consumers want us to be.”

Smith said the experience and the flavour is what keeps customers coming back for another glass.

“We’ve created a really social atmosphere here. It’s easy to come in, have some snacks, enjoy beers, bring your friends, or meet new ones.”

Smith recommended a couple ‘classics’ to try — the Steel Toe lager or Rocket Man pale ale.

“If you’re a little more adventurous, go with our Green Magic IPA. We also have four sours on tap now, some higher horse power IPAs. We understand not everyone enjoys beer so we offer top quality wine and cider on tap as well.”

In the three months the business has spent in Willoughby, Smith said reviews have been positive.

“We’re very happy with the response we’ve received, we’re getting good comments from people. We will always be adding and changing our beer list. We like to be leading edge on that. Right now we’re looking at growing and supporting our tasting room.”

With craft beer gaining popularity, other establishments offering craft beer in Langley include: Trading Post Brewery, B’s Craft Beer Lounge, Trading Post Brewing Taphouse, KPU Brewing Lab and Townhall Public House.