Dead Frog Brewery plans to relocate and expand

Craft beer business hopes to move from Aldergrove to Willoughby, and create new brewery lounge

An award winning brewery that has been a staple in Gloucester for the last 10 years, is planning to relocate and expand.

Dead Frog Brewery has applied to move their operation from 27272 Gloucester Way to a new location at 8860 201 St. in Willoughby, and to create an indoor/outdoor brewery lounge.

On March 19, Township council unanimously granted first and second reading to the proposal — which is requesting rezoning, an amendment to the Carvolth Neighbourhood Plan, and brewery lounge endorsement — and a public liquor licensing hearing is scheduled for April 9.

A staff report notes that brewery licences fall under provincial jurisdiction, however the Provincial Liquor Control and Licensing Branch allows council the opportunity to endorse or not endorse applications for brewery lounges. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will have to approve the rezoning bylaw as well, as the proposed location in within 800 metres of Highway 1.

Dead Frog’s proposal includes a 90 person brewery lounge, with room for 65 people inside and 25 people on an outdoor patio. They plan to serve craft beer along with non-alcoholic craft sodas and kombucha, and a variety of stone-fired pizzas and appetizers.

“The tasting room will be centred around creating a comfortable space for patrons to enjoy great beer and relax with friends,” Dead Frog said in a letter of intent. “Our entertainment will include, but is not limited to, board games, trivia nights, and bi-weekly beer and education nights.”

In the letter, Dead Frog says its reason for moving has do with changes in the industry.

“We are choosing to relocate into Langley to expand our growth and create a tasting room to compete in the expanding popularity of craft beer tasting rooms and put Langley on the map as an exciting craft beer destinatiown,” the letter says.

“We opened our current brewery … 10 years ago and it no longer serves the increasing demand for a location that craft beer enthusiasts can access. The craft beer industry has evolved, breweries used to be large industrial operations, now they are community based businesses that support their communities.”


