Demand for high-end cars motivate $4.5 million dealership expansion in Langley

OpenRoad Auto Group kicks off 10,000-square-foot addition to its BMW store off the Langley Bypass.

Only seven years after opening in Langley, the BMW dealership is launching a multi-million dollar expansion.

Demand for the luxury cars in the Fraser Valley has motivated a 10,000-square-foot expansion for a new service area and new showroom for BMW’s top performance M-series vehicles, announced OpenRoad Auto Group area manager Dimitri Kotsalis.

“We continue to see very strong luxury car sales in the Fraser Valley, Surrey and White Rock area with BMW consistently being one of the most desirable brands,” he said, noting the newly expanded dealership should be complete by November.

BMW Langley was one of the first premium car dealerships in Langley’s new high-end dealership sector located off Langley Bypass and Glover Road.

The upgrade, as Kotsalis called it, will facilitate an expanded service area that will house 10 new service bays, an expanded customer lounge, new parts, storage, shipping and receiving areas, as well as a four-bay outbuilding that will house the new automotive detailing centre.

“We want to make sure it continues to be a landmark for luxury in the Fraser Valley and surrounding areas,” Kotsalis said. “The new and improved BMW Langley store will help us to meet the demand and offer an enhanced premium dealership experience to our growing customer base.”

The enhancements will also incorporate BMW’s latest dealership design standards with a range of new modern finishes and features.

The project is expected to cost an estimated at $4.5 million, with the grand opening is expected this winter. But, Kotsalis clarified that the dealership will remain open throughout the renovations.

In addition to BMW Langley, OpenRoad Auto Group also owns and operates six dealerships in the Langley Auto Collection, including Porsche Langley, Jaguar Langley, Land Rover Langley, Infiniti Langley and BMW Langley.

Kotsalis said sales for all premium brands have been steady since day one.

“We’re seeing a trend towards a greater premium brand presence in the region with many new high end retail and real estate offerings in areas like Fort Langley, Surrey and White Rock,” he explained.

OpenRoad – founded in 2000, is B.C.’s largest automotive dealership group with more than 1,100 staff representing 18 automotive brands at 22 full-service car dealerships. The BMW Langley project is part of OpenRoad’s continued expansion throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and into the United States.

Most recently, OpenRoad relocated Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary to newly built and renovated locations.

The automotive retail company also recently acquired a Bentley Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce dealership in Bellevue, Wash., in addition to adding Karma Auto Vancouver to the OpenRoad family last year. Future projects include the new Porsche Richmond and new locations for OpenRoad Honda and OpenRoad Hyundai Richmond.