Demolition is underway to transform Aldergrove’s core

A demolition crew is tearing apart the former Aldergrove Mall. A new residential and commercial project, Alder Grove Town Centre will be built on the site at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

Demolition of the Aldergrove Mall, which opened in 1977, is a strong sign of things to come in downtown Aldergrove.

Langley Township has approved building permits for four new buildings of the site of the former retail centre.

Demolition work on the property is underway with contractors on the site, and separating structural products into various piles for both recycling and disposal.

The Janda Group, which has owned the property since December 2008, is in the midst of an ambitious endeavour to replace it with a combination of commercial, residential, and public services – such as a standalone child care on the property.

It is Aldergrove’s first master planned community, and the intent is to make the downtown area more populated and more viable. The company says this will help to revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown by bringing in new businesses and residents.

The Township has approved a demolition permit, a separate permit to commence foundation excavation work, as well as building permits for the four new buildings.

These building are described as Building A – commercial on main floor and five-storey residential; Building B – commercial on main floor and five-storey residential; Building C – commercial on main floor and daycare above; and Building D – four-storey above-ground community parking and six storeys of residential.

These are better known as the Shortreed building, which fronts on 272nd Street; the Vanetta building, which fronts on Fraser Highway; the Jackman building, located between the other two commercial/apartment complexes, and the business and child care building, located to the immediate east of the Shortreed building.

All three are named after pioneer Aldergrove families. The three buildings will contain a total of 194 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. And, there will shared rooftop amenity area.

Pre-sales for phase 1 began last fall and that phase is now sold out, the company’s website states. It is taking registrations for the Creekside phase 2 buildings.

Part of Phase 1 consists of 59 units in the Shortreed building. And two other (Jackman and Vanetta) buildings are also scheduled to be built at first.

The first phase is expected to be open in the fall of 2024, according to the project’s website, atcliving.com.

Also included as part of the development will be an upgrade of the walking trail along Bertrand Creek.

At least two other buildings are planned for future phases of the development. At the time the development was announced in 2019, Sonny Janda of Janda Group said various phases of the development would be built four to five years apart.

