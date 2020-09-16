Kevin Erfle used to work for Army & Navy and is now the fishing, camping and hardware manager for the soon to open McFrugal’s Discount Outlet. The 63,000-square-foot store is opening in the former Army & Navy location in Langley Mall in mid to late September. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Discounter plans soft opening for Langley outlet

McFrugal’s Outlet had hoped for an Aug. 31 opening but it it now expected to be mid to late September

The two dozen staff are in place and most of the items are on the shop floor with price tags but the McFrugal’s Discount Outlet in Langley City isn’t quite ready to open yet.

“We’re about 95 per cent of the way there,” said Jason McDougall, COO of Fields Holding Company which owns the discount chain.

The planned Aug. 31 opening didn’t happen as the company awaited final permits. There’s still some paperwork outstanding from the City, according to McDougall.

He’s anticipating a soft opening next week (the fourth week of September).

• READ MORE: Familiar name McFrugal’s returns to Langley’s retail landscape

The Army & Navy sign outside the location at Langley Mall was removed last week. McFrugal’s which used to have an 8,000 square foot Langley City location on 56th Avenue from 2000 to 2014 took over the Army & Navy space. The new store will be 63,000 square feet. It also has a store in Surrey and another in Thunder Bay, Ont.

While the global pandemic has caused many to shift their shopping habbits to online purchases, McDougall is still a fan of the bricks and mortar shopping experience.

“I think we’re probably the only retailer opening this size of store anywhere in Canada,” he commented.

He hopes the addition of the store to the local retail landscape will encourage other businesses, though he knows many are struggling due to COVID-19.

.

