Doors open on Asian health food grocer on Langley Bypass

A crowd gathered outside of the newest Sungiven Foods store Friday morning for the opening of the Asian supermarket along the Langley Bypass, next to the Club 16 fitness centre. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

The former Pier 1 location on the Langley Bypass has been transformed into a high-end Asian food market that opened today with a bit of fanfare.

Sungiven Foods held a grand opening celebration early Friday morning, then flung open the doors to the latest addition of the supermarket chain.

The chain is focused on healthy daily meals, with an emphasis on natural and less processed foods with fewer additives.

Sungiven Foods originated as Xiamen Sungiven Import & Export Co. Ltd. in 2001, cooperating with food manufacturers in China and abroad, and exporting thousands of private brand products to Americas, EU, Australia, Japan, and beyond.

Sungiven Foods owns private brands, namely “Sungiven, Onetang, Yuho, Ontrue, Sunfreesia, and Sünnbörg,” are distributed on the global markets, many of which are sold at upscale supermarkets internationally.

Richard Lian and Kathy Su, the founders of Sungiven, immigrated to Canada in 2004 were introduced to the advanced food and health concept, sound food safety maintenance system in this country, and brought them to their hometown Xiamen, China in 2011.

Along with their Chinese partners, they opened Sungiven Foods retail stores, and as of 2021 they had expanded to more than 200 stores and more than 3,000 employees worldwide.

It had eight stores in Metro Vancouver at that time, with plans to expand to 20 stores in Canada, along with a simultaneous expansion into the U.S. market and further growth of their “e-commerce platform.”

Langley is the latest addition, but prior to that they opened outlet in Burnaby and South Surrey back in January.

In addition to Sungiven, there have been a number of specialty grocers opening in town in the past year or so, including T&T Supermarket, which opened in Willowbrook Shopping Centre last October.

Similarly, Sabzi Mandi Supermarket opened across the street from Sungiven, in the RioCanada Langley Bypass, a few months back.

