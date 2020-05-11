Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association (right) during the 2019 Arts Alive Festival that drew a record crowd. She announced Monday, May 11 that the 2020 event will not be happening due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

Downtown Langley summer festivals cancelled due to COVID

Both Arts Alive and the Fork & Finger festivals for 2020 are off, organizers confirm

Two downtown Langley street festivals have gone the way of so many other big events this summer.

It became official this morning (Monday, May 11) that the 2020 Arts Alive Festival, as well as the Fork & Finger event, have been cancelled, said Teri James, executive director of the host organization.

“The Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) has made the difficult decision to cancel both the Arts Alive Festival and the Fork & Finger Events for the 2020 event season,” she said.

“In the effort to be responsive to social distancing,” James said the DLBA board feels “it is not possible for events of this scale and size to be hosted responsibly in light of current circumstances.”

The province continues to release updates around the steps everyone will be taking to re-open the communities.

But it has been made clear, James said, that large gatherings will not be permitted during the summer months this year.

Arts Alive Festival has been a signature Lower Mainland multi-media arts event held every August for 26 years.

The one-day street festival – located on and around the one-way section of Fraser Highway – typically draws about 20,000 people to downtown Langley to take in more than 200 artists and artisans presenting a myriad of mediums and live demonstrations, as well as a multitude of live musical performance.

Vendors who have already purchased space for the 27th annual Arts Alive Festival will be contacted to arrange full refunds or credits towards next year’s event, said James.

In the meantime, the Fork & Finger event is another anticipated events in downtown Langley, featuring live cooking demonstrations in McBurney Plaza as well as the opportunity to experience the unique restaurants located in the area.

It too has been cancelled for this year, James said.​

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see these events cancelled.” she shared.

In the meantime, she said the DLBA is currently working on other ways to welcome people to the area to support the local businesses in what she called “a safe and responsible way.”

Arts Alive 2020 is not to be. Organizers are looking ahead to 2021, while trying to develop other initiatives to bring people down to visit and support Langley City businesses amid the COVID pandemic. (Langley Advance Times files)

