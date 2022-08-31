Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Economy grew by annual rate of 3.3% in second quarter, Statistics Canada says

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter

The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.

Statistics Canada released its latest reports on monthly and quarterly real gross domestic product on Wednesday morning, which showed the economy grew for a fourth consecutive quarter.

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, while edging up by 0.1 per cent in June.

The report says businesses ramped up their investments in inventories, engineering structures and machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, household spending on semi-durable goods rose, with the rise driven by an increase in spending on clothing and footwear as more people headed back to the office.

At the same time, housing investment declined in the second quarter along with household spending on durable goods.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economy

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers
Next story
Did the Bank of Canada print money to finance the feds? Central bank sets record straight

Just Posted

Downtown Langley Business Association's annual Fork and Finger attracted about 3,000 people throughout the day. People enjoyed live music and free food samplers at McBurney Plaza before heading to 14 downtown restaurants for the $5 sampler platters. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A massive influx of foodies in Downtown Langley leads to long lineups at local restaurants

Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
RCMP on watch for unsafe driving as Langley schools return next week

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A summer of music in the park

Father and son Cruise-In fans Mark (left) and Brodie Johnstone, have just completed their own custom vehicle project, performing a major engine upgrade on Brodie’s pickup. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In fans, father and son, complete their very first custom vehicle

Pop-up banner image