Envision Financial encouraging people to join relief efforts

Those who have means are being prompted to help out with the flood recovery through a number of ways

Dave Lanphear, an Abbotsford resident, is president of Envision Financial. It’s a Langley-based credit union donating $100,000 to the B.C. flood relief efforts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley-based credit union is pitching in $100,000 to support flood victims and recovery efforts.

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union that is head quartered in the Carvolth neighbourhood of Langley, is dividing up the money to help a number of relief efforts, confirmed Envision president Dave Lanphear.

Red Cross, Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) and Food Banks BC will each receive $25,000, with an additional $25,000 being allocated to the B.C. Agriculture Council (BCAC) to assist with recovery efforts for the Sumas Prairie agricultural community, Lanphear explained.

“We know how important it is to get these funds into the hands of our community partners – as fast as possible – to help our communities impacted by these devastating events,” he said when announcing the funds late last week.

“I lived in Hope when I was young and have lived in Abbotsford for more than 20 years — this is where my wife and I are raising our children. The credit union members that my team and I get to serve every day are also my neighbours, and it’s the belief in neighbour helping neighbour that guides everything we do here at Envision Financial. Right now our neighbours need our help.”

The $25,000 allocated for the ACF will go directly to its Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund— a fund established in conjunction with the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the University of the Fraser Valley. This fund will support frontline agencies providing essential services to affected families and businesses.

“It is good to see how our communities come together in time of need,” said Craig Toews, a vice president at UFV.

“Collaborating and partnering with like-minded organizations is critical to helping our communities recover, and we are so thankful Envision Financial has stepped up to provide much needed support— we hope this donation will encourage others to contribute as well.”

For those wanting to help out, information and donation links are available:

• To donate or learn more about ACF’s Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, visit: https://abbotsfordcf.org/grants/disaster/

• To donate or learn more about Food Banks BC visit: The Full Cupboard – Fraser Valley | Food Banks BC

• To donate or learn more about the Red Cross, visit: www.redcross.ca/donate

• To learn more about BCAC, visit: https://bcac.ca/

Earlier this month, Envision Financial also donated $15,000 to BC Young Farmers, a working committee within the B.C. Agriculture Council that assists young farmers in the province with information, education, and support to ensure farming remains a success in B.C.

With more than 240,000 members across B.C., First West is leveraging its collective strength to donate to the cause through its Envision Financial division, Lanphear said, inviting other credit union members, employees, and the public at large – who have the means – to join First West and Envision Financial in contributing.

