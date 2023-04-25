ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor and someone from human relations this week.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble,” Pitaro said in the memo. “We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization.”

ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Besides this week’s layoffs, another round of job cuts will take place by the start of summer. Both phases impact off-air employees.

A round of cuts involving on-air talent will happen over the summer via contracts not being renewed, buyouts or cuts. It is not expected to resemble what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time.

Among the known job cuts from Monday is vice president of communications Mike Soltys, who has been with the company 43 years. Soltys confirmed his departure via social media.

By Joe Reedy

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentDisneyeconomyEntertainmentUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CN Rail unveils new continental shipping service in bid to match rival’s vast network

Just Posted

More than 400 gymnasts from across the province competed in the 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics BC Championships, at the Langley Events Centre, from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: More than 400 compete in 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics B.C. Championships in Langley

IHIT investigators were at the Highway Hotel in March, 2022 to investigate a murder. (Advance Times files)
Langley murder suspects move slowly towards trials

Roslyn Henderson, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (left) and Olivia Olczak Day of Day Media Consulting Inc. presided over the Big Deal Game Show, a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal, at the third fundraiser for the agency’s mentoring programs, held Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley Casino Royale-themed gala beats goal

This image was posted by Langley City on Monday, April 24, showing damage inflicted by vandals at three municipal parks. Washrooms in Penzer Park, Rotary Centennial Park and Portage Park have been closed “until further notice’ the post said. (Langley City Facebook)
Vandals trash washrooms in three Langley City parks