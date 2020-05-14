Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The Aldergrove Star has been proudly serving this community for more than 60 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have been almost unimaginable a few short months ago.

With more rapid change inevitable and the timeframe for a return to a new, predictable normal still unknown, a trusted, reliable, and real-time source of information is more important than ever.

The Aldergrove Star is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, whatever they may be, but we need your help.

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on businesses across almost every sector and the Aldergrove Star is no exception.

For more than 60 years the local reporting that this community media outlet delivers to your door and on your devices, has been supported by local businesses and organizations. But while they navigate this sea-change towards their new normal, we’re asking you, our readers, to recognize the value of local journalism to our community by making a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism.

The Aldergrove Star covers the stories that matter to you and to our community.

While COVID-19 is top-of-mind right now, we’ve spent years helping shape Aldergrove into the great place it is to live and work by highlighting local government decisions, supporting charitable groups, covering local sports, and shining a light on those who might impinge on our quality of life.

We’re asking you to lock arms with us, as we look to better days ahead, doing what we do with dedication and pride.

By making a one-time or ongoing donation to the Aldergrove Star, you can help ensure that our community continues to enjoy the benefits that come with a local community newspaper.

This is not a silver bullet to save local media but for those who care about our community and local journalism in Aldergrove, a donation offers the chance to show your support and ensure Aldergrove continues to reap the benefits that local journalism delivers.

Thank you for your contribution.

Sincerely,

Lisa Farquharson,

Publisher, Aldergrove Star

