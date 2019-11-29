Feds post $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

Compare that to a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year

People make their way along Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government ran a deficit of $5.8 billion over the first six months of its 2019-20 fiscal year compared with a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year.

The Finance Department says the deficit came as program expenses climbed $12.4 billion to $156.9 billion compared with $144.5 billion last year.

The increase in spending was due to increases in major transfers to persons, major transfers to other levels of government and direct program expenses.

Revenues were up $6.1 billion at $164.1 billion compared with $158 billion a year ago, due to increases in personal and corporate income tax revenues, according to the department’s monthly fiscal monitor.

Public debt charges increased by $700 million to nearly $13 billion compared nearly $12.3 billion with a year ago due to higher consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds and a higher average effective interest rate on Government of Canada treasury bills.

READ MORE: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

The Liberal government forecasted a deficit in last spring’s budget of $19.8 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read