First Craft Beverage Week pours in Langley

Tim LaHay, managing director at The Barley Merchant, collaborated with KPU for its new beer Grapefruit Limoncello Cream Ale launching on Wednesday, May 17 for Langley’s first Craft Beverage Week. (Nick Nicholson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Something exciting is brewing in Langley starting this week.

A group of local breweries and distilleries are celebrating the emerging artisan beverage scene with the inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week starting Friday, May 12.

Tim LaHay, managing director at The Barley Merchant Taproom and Kitchen which is participating in beverage week, said its going to be a party with 10 days of fun things to do around town.

When Barley Merchant opened, people gathered regularly as a group to launch initiatives together such as Fraser Valley Cidery’s Summer Social, Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Fort Langley, and the WassALE Festival, he explained.

“Over the last few years, the Langley craft community has quickly evolved into a diverse, supportive, collaborative group of friends eager to work together to elevate each other’s brands and put what we all do into the local spotlight.”

Other participating businesses include Brookswood Brewing, Camp Beer Co., Dead Frog Brewery, Farm Country Brewing, Five Roads Brewing, Fraser Valley Cider Company, Locality Brewing, Trading Post Brewing, Smugglers Trail, and Roots and Wings Distillery.

A special Hazy Pale Ale called “Waterways” made in collaboration between the breweries is made from black currants, sourced from Krause Berry Farm, and red wheat malt from Locality Brewing will be offered during the week.

The name honours water, a main ingredient in beer, LaHay said, and partial proceeds from its sale will be donated to Watersheds BC — a project supporting healthy watersheds through innovative community-based approaches.

Another collaboration was with the brewing program at Kwantlen Polytechnic University to create Grapefruit Limoncello Cream Ale and will debut at the Barley Merchant’s event on May 17. It will also be served at the KPU booth at Brewhalla in Fort Langley on May 20.

“We are all actively involved in initiatives that support our Langley community and take a lot of pride in creating world-class beverages,” LaHay added.

The festival starts at Trading Post Brewery with a Y2K party of throwback music and games on Friday.

On Saturday, May 13, Brookswood Brewing is hosting a car show and launching a new beer called Stay Golden Ale. There will also be a live DJ playing ‘90s hip hop.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, Fraser Valley Cidery, and Roots and Wings Distillery are partnering to feature a cocktail made with shared ingredients as well as a chocolate pairing.

On Monday, May 15, Five Roads Brewing is hosting a barbecue with an all-day happy hour and launching a new beer called Una Mas Corn Lager.

Camp Beer Co. is hosting a mini cask festival on Tuesday, May 16, with several one-off unique beers on the patio.

The Barley Merchant is releasing its new beer in collaboration with KPU on Wednesday, May 17. Interactive chef stations, live cooking, and B.C. spirit samplings will also be offered.

Live country music will play at Farm Country Brewing on Thursday, May 18.

On Friday, May 19, Dead Frog Brewery is hosting an all-day beach party to celebrate its new beer Pepper Lime Lager, and has a live DJ after 8 p.m.

The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Fort Langley dominates Saturday, May 20, with more than 30 local breweries gathering as well as artists performing throughout the day. Smuggler’s Trail is hosting an after party with cover band Roadside Attraction.

Craft Beverage Week wraps up on Sunday, May 21, at Locality Brewing with its beverages and brunch.

LaHay said he believes this is the first of many craft beverage weeks to come in Langley’s future as the industry grows.

“As a group, we are all looking forward to this inaugural year, and I’m sure each following year will be bigger and better than the last as we fine tune things over time.”

Some events require tickets while others don’t. For more information, people can visit https://www.tourism-langley.ca/events/lcbw/.

