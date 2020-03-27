‘For the community that has supported us over the years:’ Walnut Grove company offers disinfectant

Owner of a local company estimates he has more than 900 litres of cleaner to give away

A local cleaning company is giving away disinfectant to help the community fight against a coronavirus.

Martin Jongejan decided to temporarily close Zoom Cleaners in Walnut Grove to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but had an excess of disinfectant in his inventory so he decided to share.

“I just thought why not do something for the community that has supported us over the years,” he said.

Jongejan is offering the item free-of-charge as long as those interested provide an empty bottle for him to fill.

“I have had calls from a number of seniors who can’t get out, in which case I jump in my car… I ask them to leave a bottle at their front porch and I just fill it up for them without disrupting them and go on my way,” he explained.

It was only a few days ago that Zoom offered the cleaning product to residents in a community facebook page, and Jongejan said he has been inundated with requests.

“I have had over 50 request in about 24 hours,” he said while he on his way to make a delivery.

Jongejan believes the interest is likely driven by the lack of disinfectants available on store shelves.

“It’s been overwhelming, but it’s gratifying as well,” he said. “It’s nice to know you’re doing something that people need.”

Jongejan estimates he can give away more than 900 litres of the pre-mixed disinfectant and still have ample supply left for his business once they are permitted to open again.

“I have plenty left and I’m happy to accommodate,” he said. “I’ll keep going until it runs dry.”

For more information about the product Jongejan can be reached at martin@zoomclean.ca.

“It’s a very innocuous product in terms of use, you don’t need protective equipment – using Windex is probably more aggressive than this product,” Jongejan explained. “The working mixture [of the disinfectant] is about 99 per cent water, it very mild.”

When using any product it is recommended to follow guidelines for use and safety set out by the manufacturer.

