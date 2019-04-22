Bob Mehr, CEO of Pure Integrative Pharmacy said the pharmacy has two unique approaches to health care. Submitted photo

Fort Langley pharmacy combines conventional and holistic health approaches

Pure Integrative Pharmacy in Fort Langley aims for integrative health care.

A pharmacy that boasts unique qualities held its grand opening in Fort Langley earlier this month.

Pure Integrative Pharmacy opened in the community last October, and CEO Bob Mehr said the pharmacy is “just like any other pharmacy” but with two major differences.

First, the pharmacy creates custom-made medications, and has its own compound lab to make specific mixtures for patients.

“We resolve medication delivery challenges that some patients may have. For example if a patient cannot swallow a capsule or tablet, we can make it into a liquid,” explained Mehr.

The second difference is that the pharmacy strives to combine conventional medicine with complimentary medicine such as supplements, vitamins, and other holistic approaches.

“That combination helps us to look after the patient from a holistic point of view, rather than just giving them a band-aid or one pill. If we give them a pill, we know that will work for certain symptoms they have. But we also know its going to deplete their body from certain nutrients, vitamins, minerals, which are important for the healthy function of our body,” elaborated Mehr.

Mehr added the purpose of an integrative pharmacy is to inspire and empower patients to choose the right treatments for themselves.

“We know no two cures, and no two people are the same.”

According to Mehr, pharmacists at Pure have the same training as conventional pharmacists, but with additional training in compounding and holistic health.

“In Western conventional medicine, when you have a headache, they give you a pill to get rid of the headache. But when you combine the two [conventional and holistic medicine], we will give you a pill to get rid of your headache, but we also want to find out why you are getting the headache, and what the underlying cause is.”

Mehr said he chose Fort Langley as the next Pure Pharmacy location because it has a demographic of people who are “looking into their health.”

In 1999, Mehr opened the first Pure Pharmacy location on Vancouver Island, and the company has grown to 15 locations throughout Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Fort Langley Pure Integrative Pharmacy is located at 102-23242 Mavis Ave., Fort Langley.

For more information visit https://purepharmacy.com/pages/fort-langley

Previous story
‘Ghost restaurants’ cooked up by Joseph Richard Group to meet demand of delivered food

Just Posted

Officer charged in South Surrey shooting death due back in court May 30

Hudson Brooks died in July 2015

Aldergrove soccer player hailed ‘hero’ for saving a life

Aldergrove resident sprang to action when elderly fan collapsed on the sidelines.

Victims injured in Aldergrove deck collapse ranged from 15 to 83 years old

Victim Services staff have reached out to those hurt and their families

Mark Warawa released from hospital for Easter

Langley-Aldergrove MP battling cancer

VIDEO: Soggy start to season for Langley Blaze baseball team

Rain forced postponement of first four regular season games

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

‘Ghost restaurants’ cooked up by Joseph Richard Group to meet demand of delivered food

The new Meal Ticket Brands venture aims to ‘disrupt’ the local restaurant industry

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

Most Read