Fort Langley pharmacy combines conventional and holistic health approaches

Bob Mehr, CEO of Pure Integrative Pharmacy said the pharmacy has two unique approaches to health care. Submitted photo

A pharmacy that boasts unique qualities held its grand opening in Fort Langley earlier this month.

Pure Integrative Pharmacy opened in the community last October, and CEO Bob Mehr said the pharmacy is “just like any other pharmacy” but with two major differences.

First, the pharmacy creates custom-made medications, and has its own compound lab to make specific mixtures for patients.

“We resolve medication delivery challenges that some patients may have. For example if a patient cannot swallow a capsule or tablet, we can make it into a liquid,” explained Mehr.

The second difference is that the pharmacy strives to combine conventional medicine with complimentary medicine such as supplements, vitamins, and other holistic approaches.

“That combination helps us to look after the patient from a holistic point of view, rather than just giving them a band-aid or one pill. If we give them a pill, we know that will work for certain symptoms they have. But we also know its going to deplete their body from certain nutrients, vitamins, minerals, which are important for the healthy function of our body,” elaborated Mehr.

Mehr added the purpose of an integrative pharmacy is to inspire and empower patients to choose the right treatments for themselves.

“We know no two cures, and no two people are the same.”

According to Mehr, pharmacists at Pure have the same training as conventional pharmacists, but with additional training in compounding and holistic health.

“In Western conventional medicine, when you have a headache, they give you a pill to get rid of the headache. But when you combine the two [conventional and holistic medicine], we will give you a pill to get rid of your headache, but we also want to find out why you are getting the headache, and what the underlying cause is.”

Mehr said he chose Fort Langley as the next Pure Pharmacy location because it has a demographic of people who are “looking into their health.”

In 1999, Mehr opened the first Pure Pharmacy location on Vancouver Island, and the company has grown to 15 locations throughout Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Fort Langley Pure Integrative Pharmacy is located at 102-23242 Mavis Ave., Fort Langley.

For more information visit https://purepharmacy.com/pages/fort-langley