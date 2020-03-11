Four Langley breweries team up to launch new beer

Slam Dunkel is now available

Four local breweries collaborated to launch a new beer called Slam Dunkel. (Trading Post Brewing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Four Langley breweries have teamed up to create a new beer.

Trading Post Brewing, Camp Beer, Farm Country Brewing and Five Roads Brewing known as the Langley Loop recently collaborated to create Slam Dunkel.

The beer is described as “a smooth easy drinking dark lager with a malt forward flavour.”

The new brew is now available at the local breweries.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.