Four local breweries collaborated to launch a new beer called Slam Dunkel. (Trading Post Brewing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Four Langley breweries team up to launch new beer

Slam Dunkel is now available

Four Langley breweries have teamed up to create a new beer.

Trading Post Brewing, Camp Beer, Farm Country Brewing and Five Roads Brewing known as the Langley Loop recently collaborated to create Slam Dunkel.

The beer is described as “a smooth easy drinking dark lager with a malt forward flavour.”

The new brew is now available at the local breweries.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

Just Posted

Monster truck meet and greet offers fans a chance to see world famous “Grave Digger” up close

Inland Langley hosts barbecue March 12 between 12 and 4 p.m.

Food truck festival announces two stops in Langley

Willowbrook Mall will host more than 20 trucks May 8 and 9 and Langley City hosts on June 20

‘Know-it-all’ laid tiles wrong during Blair Pool renovation

A worker who sued his former employer caused errors, according to his bosses

Four Langley breweries team up to launch new beer

Slam Dunkel is now available

Township plans to capture value from SkyTrain land boom

With land prices expected to rise, the Township wants to put money into local amenities

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Robinson believes his new team will be approved by the Pacific Junior Hockey League next week.

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Chilliwack physiotherapist facing yet more sexual assault charges

Six charges so far as Mounties think there may be more victims

Most Read