Four Langley breweries team up to launch new beer

Four Langley breweries have teamed up to create a new beer.
Trading Post Brewing, Camp Beer, Farm Country Brewing and Five Roads Brewing known as the Langley Loop recently collaborated to create Slam Dunkel.
#Repost @tradingpostbrewing ・・・ BEER RELEASE! – We got together with our beer friends @farmcountrybrewco, @campbeerco & @fiveroadsbrewingco to create this Slam Dunkel, a smooth easy drinking dark lager with a malt forward flavour! – You can get it on tap at all our locations & in local stores today!
The beer is described as “a smooth easy drinking dark lager with a malt forward flavour.”
The new brew is now available at the local breweries.
