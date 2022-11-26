Fraser Valley Real Estate Board unveils a glowing bench at McBurney Plaza

FVREB board president Sandra Benz at the unveiling of the glowing bench on Wednesday evening, Nov. 23. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s McBurney Plaza recently received a new updated – a glowing bench.

The latest addition to the plaza located on 20518 Fraser Highway is a donation by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) to celebrate its 100 years of operation. On Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, FVREB president Sandra Benz along with some local realtors and City councillors, unveiled the bench.

In attendance from the council were Paul Albrecht, Leith White, and Delaney Mack.

Benz described the donation as a tribute to the legacy of the organization’s contributions in the Fraser Valley.

“The bench reflects the associations’ long and strong relationship with the community. The bench is a message to the community that [realtors] are here for them. The glowing colours on the bench can represent the developing and changing communities,” said Benz.

The board has plans to install multiple benches around Fraser Valley, including the Township in the coming future.

Councillor Albrecht described the bench as a “great contribution” and added that he appreciates the work realtors do in the City.

“[Realtors] help build the community that we live in. They provide support to purchasers, renters, and developers to bring all types of housing.”

Founded on Oct. 19, 1921, the FVREB currently represents close to 5,000 members and supports realtors in Surrey, North Delta, Township of Langley, City of Langley, White Rock, Mission, and Abbotsford.

Langley City councillor Leith White, Delaney Mack, and Paul Albrecht with FVREB president Sandra Benz at the unveiling of the glowing bench. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)