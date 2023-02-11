From the president: Ken Dennis

The past three years, which includes my tenure as president, have been ones of challenge and change at the Langley chamber, similar to what many in our business community experienced.
Like many other businesses, the pandemic negatively impacted our operations, activity, and the size of our membership as we were unable to hold many of our traditional events and programs.
But this forced us to re-imagine how we served our members, moving services and events online, and leaning into our advocacy role to push for the supports and programs Langley businesses needed to survive.
Now, as our community has begun to put the pandemic behind us, the chamber has emerged as well, and is growing and building on our history with a new leader at the helm, a new team at the office and around the board table, and a new focus on engagement with our business community.
I’m pleased to share that our chamber is again growing, as we now near the 1,000 mark for member businesses.
And our events portfolio has expanded, offering Langley professionals more opportunities than ever to build relationships within the growing Langley community.
With 300 new people moving to the Langleys each month – making ours the fastest growing part of the region – it’s more important than ever to foster community and connection.
We’ve also embraced the focus on government advocacy, which was so critical during the pandemic.
More than anything else we do, our members tell us that being their advocate and champion with government is our most valuable role.
We know businesses have to focus on serving their customers, making payroll, and growing their companies, so the chamber ensures the “voice of business” is heard and gets the attention it deserves from decision makers – whether in Ottawa, Victoria, or here in Langley.
Going forward, we will continue to expand our programming and create even more opportunities to engage.
For example, the Reboot Plus Program, which launched late 2022, provides local professionals an incredible experience to engage with our youth and help develop the workforce of the future.
And early this year, we will be launching our Langley Women’s Business Network, a new opportunity for women at all levels of business to come together, learn, and connect.
By broadening our events offerings, to expanding the topics and issues we tackle, to creating new programs and opportunities to engage, the chamber is working hard to ensure that every business owner or professional in Langley can see themselves at the Langley chamber in 2023.
– Ken Dennis, president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce
.
PAST CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENTS
1931 – C. J. Rogers
1932 – Dr. J. G. Jervis
1933 – W. H. Endacott
1934 – P. Y. Porter
1935 – Noel Booth
1936-1937 – Angus Plewes
1938 – F. Rump
1939 – F. B. Dick
1940 – J. G. Beatty
1941-1942, 1948-1949 – E. E. Sendall
1943 – Gordon K. Towers
1944 – R. P. Armstrong
1945 – C. E. Hagelstein
1946 – W. Beatty
1947, 1962 – Len Nicholas
1950-1951 – Richard Langdon
1952 – Leslie McDonald
1953 – Hunter Vogel
1954 – Dave King
1955 – Maurice W. Mulligan
1956 – Dr. J. N. Penzer
1957 – T. Lloyd Steele
1958 – Norman Severide
1959-1961 – Dr. Chapin Key
1963-1964 – Herman Phillips
1965 – W. D. McMillan
1966 – Vernon Penner
1967 – Joseph Chesney
1968 – Bob Duckworth
1969 – Jack Urquhart
1970-1971, 1979 – George Preston
1972, 1975 – Jock MacKinnon
1973 – Harold Stafford
1974 – John Osenton
1976-1978 – Weir Muir
1980 – Ken Baker
1981 – Dr. R. N. Thompson
1982 – John Dance
1983-1984 – G. L. Reinsch
1985-1986 – Rob Telfer
1987 – Art Peart
1988 – Paul Coltura
1989-1990 – Gayle Martin
1991-1992 – David Rowland
1993-1994 – Dale Ball
1995-1996 – Howard Reich
1997-1998 – Bob Long
1999 – Brenda Plowman
2000-2001 – Rob Donald
2001-2002 – Angie McDougall
2002-2003 – T. Graeme Davies
2003-2004 – David Esworthy
2004-2005 – Patrick Yearwood
2005-2006 – Bev Dornan
2006-2007 – John Campbell
2007-2008 – Ed Kolla
2008-2009 – Kevin Staples
2009-2010 – Roberto Farina
2010-2011 – Milt Kruger
2011-2012 – Denni Bonetti
2012-2013 – Angie Quaale
2013-2015 – Kristine Simpson
2015-2017 – Scott Johnston
2017-2019 – Jack Nicholson
2019-2021 – Brad Kiendl
.
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.