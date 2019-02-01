(Black Press File)

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Lower Mainland drivers should get used to the price hike at the pumps they felt Friday.

According to GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices went up three cents a litre, and another penny may be added Saturday or Sunday.

While McTeague said prices could come down a little next week, “We’re now getting to the point where gasoline and oil prices are starting to move back up.”

In the month of March, he said we’re likely to see gas prices remain in the $1.30 range versus the $1.20 range that we’ve had a glimpse of over the past few days.

McTeague pointed to Washington State production levels still being at 90 per cent, as well as the “over-subscribed Trans Mountain Pipeline” as reasons for the rise.

“Any type of disturbance on market tends to impact us more unevenly here in the Vancouver, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island markets,” he said.

RELATED: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

RELATED: Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years

Worse, McTeague said we are likely to reach back to the $1.50 or $1.60 range come April.

“As we get closer to April, the provincial government is increasing the carbon tax yet again by 1.16 cents a litre, and another two cents to pay for TransLink, so the days of cheaper gasoline one way or another are going to be fewer and farther between.”

RELATED: Hundreds gather in protest of carbon tax

RELATED: Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

On Friday morning, the average price for gas in Vancouver was 129 cents a litre.

However, “there are some examples of where on the weekend you’ll see gas stations sell for 12 cents less than that,” he added. “That’s just gas stations playing with their retail margin.”

According to GasBuddy, the Costco in Langley looked to have the lowest price per litre (116.9 cents), followed by the one in Port Coquitlam (118.9 cents).

Listed stations in Port Moody had the highest prices (131.9 cents a litre).

RELATED: B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come

Be ready to wait if you fuel up on Friday: GasBuddy’s 2018 foot traffic report released Jan. 31 found Fridays are the busiest day for fuel and convenience retailers.

“It is now confirmed that filling up at Costco on a Friday afternoon is the worst idea ever unless you enjoy waiting in line,” GasBuddy analyst Frank Beard said in a release.

Busiest times are noon and 5 p.m.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This Big Mac attack will make you shake your head
Next story
Cannabis company stock surges after winning POT symbol

Just Posted

Aldergrove dancer to tour with Ariana Grande

Former Kick It Up A Notch dancer, Mao Kawakami, will perform with the star on her next world tour.

Vancouver Zoo to celebrate Chinese Year of the Pig

The Zoo is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a showcase of four spunky, red river hogs.

Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

Byram racked up an impressive tally during a Giants winning streak in January.

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

WATCH: Life-long friendship formed at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

‘Big’ sister Lee-Anne Kelleher and ‘Little’ sister Emma Raithby met through the program two years ago.

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

City of Vancouver limits cash payments at $10,000 to prevent money laundering

B.C. government has also introduced policies to take on money laundering

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Most Read