Gas prices to spike for Labour Day long weekend

Lower Mainland drivers could see gas hit 157.9 cents per litre

If your gas tank is empty, better fill up now before prices shoot up another four cents on Friday.

U.S. refiners, which sell the Lower Mainland most of its gas, oversold their supply of summer gasoline, according to GasBuddy.com senior analyst Dan McTeague.

“That’s what’s caused the prices to spike over the past week,” McTeague told Black Press Media by phone.

Metro Vancouver gas prices rose by three cents to 153.9 cents per litre as of Thursday morning and are forecast to shoot up to 157.9 cents by Friday.

Thankfully, McTeague doesn’t see this price spike lasting long.

“It will probably settle itself in the next week or so, given that we’ll change over to the winter blend [of gasoline],” he said.

“But demand has been very strong and supply has not as adequate as one would expect.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley City woman scoops up lots of luxury in Advance’s $1,000 shopping spree

Just Posted

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned

Gas prices to spike for Labour Day long weekend

Lower Mainland drivers could see gas hit 157.9 cents per litre

Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

Says because city has accommodated ‘one identifiable group (it) now must accommodate all others’

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: Smoke forces seniors games indoors

Tongue-in-cheek competition pits teams from Lower Mainland care homes against each other

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic was arrested after 2016 Creep Catcher sting outside Surrey mall

UPDATED: Ontario hitman sentenced for 2015 B.C. attempted hit of Hells Angel

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

5 to start your day

Federal appeals court quashes Trans Mountain approval, veterans lose shot to appeal pension and more

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Most Read