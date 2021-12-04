Gold tickets up for grabs at Langley mall

Willowbrook Shopping Centre gives to charity, unveils new tenant

Shoppers hunting for Christmas gift ideas flooded Willowbrook Shopping Centre recently for the annual after-hours charity shopping night. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

In a flashback for Willy Wonka lovers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley are expected to benefit from the chocoholics in town this holiday season.

With the arrival of Santa last weekend at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, old St. Nick and his mall elves kicked off a chocolate-inspired fundraiser.

The shopping centre is selling WillowBars for $5 each, with all proceeds going to Bigs of Langley.

Six winners, who find a gold ticket hidden inside the chocolate bar wrapper, will receive a $1,000 shopping spree, plus an exclusive invite to celebrate with Santa at a private, after-hours chocolate-themed party.

The Bigs organization also benefits from the mall’s charity gift wrapping centre now underway, and was also the beneficiary of the recent charity shopping night, where about a thousand shoppers helped raised close to $25,000 for the mentoring organization.

RECENT: Langley invited to Willowbrook charity shopping night ‘amidst rivers of champagne and classic jazz’

And that’s not the only news out of Willowbrook.

They recently announced that Red Robin restaurant is the latest addition to the 27,500-square-foot new Willowbrook space, dubbed the Courtyard, currently under construction.

RELATED: Work underway on major expansion to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

When the Courtyard opens next summer, with indoor and outdoor space, it will feature a fire pit, a water feature, and an elevated pedestrian experience including lounge areas for social gathering and entertainment, as well as 10 new food and beverage options..

In addition to Red Robin’s new location, the courtyard will also feature a number of other restaurants that are already confirmed, including AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, Trattoria Italian Kitchen, and OEB Breakfast Co.

MORE: New Langley supermarket makes debut

Langley

Shoppers hunting for Christmas gift ideas flooded Willowbrook Shopping Centre recently for the annual after-hours charity shopping night. (Tammy Berry/Langley Advance Times)