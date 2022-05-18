A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

Subsidiary can’t pay staff and suppliers

Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Google plans undersea cable to link B.C. and Japan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BusinessGoogleRussia

Previous story
Picnic project earns Langley business organization provincial accolades

Just Posted

After a two year shutdown, the historic CNR Station in Fort Langley will reopen this May Day, Monday, May 23rd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Historic Fort Langley train station will once again open to visitors on May 23

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Canadian Museum of Flight is welcoming back guests. One of this year’s events will be held on Canada Day, as a tribute to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote