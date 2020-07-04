Langley Chamber to hose Webinar, Talk So They Listen: Crafting Communication and Powerful Presentation Skills. (Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce to hold series of COVID-related webinars

Tourism updates, Canada Emergency Response Benefit details, and public speaking workshops expected

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of Zoom webinars throughout the month of July in favor of in-person workshops and meetings due to COVID-19.

Canadian Government Benefits For You takes place on Thursday, July 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online.

Offered in partnership with the CRA Liaison Officer, navigating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) is the focal point of the webinar.

This session will provide an overview of the benefits introduced by the Canadian Government to help Canadian individuals and businesses facing hardship as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Donavin Robinson is the session’s guest speaker; he began his career with the Canada Revenue Agency in May 2007. During his 13 years with the CRA he has worked in the T1 call site, CPP/EI Rulings, and the Business Returns Division.

People can find more information at https://www.langleychamber.com/events/.

Talk So They Listen: Crafting Communication and Powerful Presentation Skills will happen from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on July 15, through Zoom.

The objective of the webinar is to better shape skills and understand the art of people speaking.

Chloe Ellis, an experienced RBC group consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry, will be presenting.

Skilled in coaching, sales, event planning, fundraising, and management, Ellis is an experienced public speaker who shares her passion for effective communications to empower women and future generations.

Topics such as awareness of conscious and unconscious biases, crafting a clear, concise intention in an authentic way, and knowing when and how to adjust the space to enhance the atmosphere will be addressed.

People can find out more by visiting https://www.langleychamber.com/events/.

READ MORE: Langley Chamber to host virtual town hall on local tourism industry

The Virtual Town Hall – The Tourism Industry in 2020 was set for June 29, but has since been moved to an unannounced date later in July.

Tourism professionals including Peter Harrison of Destination British Columbia, Erinn Kredba of Tourism Langley, and Kristina Gervais of Discover Langley City will focus on the resilience of the tourism industry, give an update on their region, and answer questions regarding tourism.

Details on the update of Langley’s tourism industry can be found at https://www.langleychamber.com/events/details/

Attendees must register for the webinars online, which are all free but billed as a “pay what you can event.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Residential real estate market rebounding well: long-time realtor

Just Posted

Langley vigil demands justice for Ontario animal activist killed protesting in front of slaughterhouse

More than two dozen people gathered at Britco Pork to remember Regan Russell, and fight Bill 156

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce to hold series of COVID-related webinars

Tourism updates, Canada Emergency Response Benefit details, and public speaking workshops expected

Langley seniors centre offers foot care and tax help but no recreation

The seniors facility has announced a partial reopening with limited services

17-year-old Langley resident Dylan Patterson earns free Chevy Malibu

Integra Tire owner Peter Foreman held an essay contest to determine a fitting recipient for the car

Residential real estate market rebounding well: long-time realtor

House prices, sales, and listings in Langley are moving on an upward trajectory

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Most Read