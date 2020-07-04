Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce to hold series of COVID-related webinars

Langley Chamber to hose Webinar, Talk So They Listen: Crafting Communication and Powerful Presentation Skills. (Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of Zoom webinars throughout the month of July in favor of in-person workshops and meetings due to COVID-19.

Canadian Government Benefits For You takes place on Thursday, July 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online.

Offered in partnership with the CRA Liaison Officer, navigating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) is the focal point of the webinar.

This session will provide an overview of the benefits introduced by the Canadian Government to help Canadian individuals and businesses facing hardship as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Donavin Robinson is the session’s guest speaker; he began his career with the Canada Revenue Agency in May 2007. During his 13 years with the CRA he has worked in the T1 call site, CPP/EI Rulings, and the Business Returns Division.

People can find more information at https://www.langleychamber.com/events/.

Talk So They Listen: Crafting Communication and Powerful Presentation Skills will happen from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on July 15, through Zoom.

The objective of the webinar is to better shape skills and understand the art of people speaking.

Chloe Ellis, an experienced RBC group consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry, will be presenting.

Skilled in coaching, sales, event planning, fundraising, and management, Ellis is an experienced public speaker who shares her passion for effective communications to empower women and future generations.

Topics such as awareness of conscious and unconscious biases, crafting a clear, concise intention in an authentic way, and knowing when and how to adjust the space to enhance the atmosphere will be addressed.

People can find out more by visiting https://www.langleychamber.com/events/.

The Virtual Town Hall – The Tourism Industry in 2020 was set for June 29, but has since been moved to an unannounced date later in July.

Tourism professionals including Peter Harrison of Destination British Columbia, Erinn Kredba of Tourism Langley, and Kristina Gervais of Discover Langley City will focus on the resilience of the tourism industry, give an update on their region, and answer questions regarding tourism.

Details on the update of Langley’s tourism industry can be found at https://www.langleychamber.com/events/details/

Attendees must register for the webinars online, which are all free but billed as a “pay what you can event.”

