Langley’s Emil Stein was one of 61 B.C. recipients of the Coast Capital Savings Standing Tall education awards that was accompanied by a $2,500 scholarship. (Facebook screengrab)

Grieving Langley student’s resilience pays off

Coast Capital Savings presents $2,500 Standing Tall award to Emil Stein

Langley’s Emil Stein has overcome some significant personal hardship, and in doing so earned himself a $2,500 Standing Tall education award.

After the tragic death of his father in 2018, Stein was heartbroken.

Despite his grief, however, the Langley youth found the strength and courage to focus on his education and extra-curricular activities and push through.

The credit union’s annual awards program, started in 2004, recognizes resilient youth who have overcome adversity and have not only risen up against the odds, but demonstrate a commitment to continuing their education.

It’s that resilience and strength that Stein and 60 other B.C. youth demonstrated, that drives the Coast Capital Savings Standing Tall program, explained Maureen Young, Coast Capital’s director of community leadership.

Each receive a $2,500 grant that helps with costs associated to post-secondary education. The awards setting themselves apart from the vast majority of education grants and scholarships, in that they are not based solely on academic performance, she explained.

“I am truly inspired and heartened by this year’s 61 award winners, each of whom have faced significant challenges and shown incredibly resiliency,” Young said, describing Stein as an “exceptional student who illustrates all that it means to be a recipient of the Standing Tall education award.”

Stein currently attends the University of the Fraser Valley, where he is working to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“Winning this award gives me renewed motivation to continue to work hard to reach my goals. It also gives me the opportunity to focus on my education more than having to focus on making the money to fund it,” he shared.

The program has supported almost 1,000 students fund their post-secondary studies with an investment of more than $2.5 million since its inception.

“The Coast Capital Education Awards program is unique in that it looks beyond a student’s academic standing and takes into account an all-encompassing picture of these students. Each of them has demonstrated an incredible ability to accomplish their goals, despite life challenges. Congratulations to all of our 2020 education award winners, we wish you success, happiness and a bright future,” she said.

