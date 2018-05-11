(Hard Rock Casino Vancouver/Instagram)

Hard Rock casino workers in Coquitlam set to walk out

Negotiate started in 2017 with between BCGEU and Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Workers at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam were set to walk off the job Friday morning, according to the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union.

Negotiations and mediation for a first contract in 2017 failed after union representatives and the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which owns the casino, were too far apart on a number of issues, the union said.

“Many of the employees at Hard Rock haven’t had a wage increase in over 10 years,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.

“Wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living and now a large number of workers are working two or three jobs and still struggling to get by.”

Workers are also looking for improved health benefits, a more stable pension plan and fairness in scheduling and hours of work, Smith said.

Hundreds of workers and supporters are expected to rally in front of the casino Friday afternoon.

Jimmy Ho, general manager at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media that despite labour disruption, the casino will remain open.

“After many months of negotiations, we are disappointed for our team members and our guests that we will be experiencing a labour disruption as of May 11 at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver,” he said.

“Unionized team members initiated a strike and walked out despite Hard Rock Casino Vancouver’s efforts which included offering a collective agreement that is at or above industry standards and that does not include rollbacks.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Just Posted

UPDATE: GoFundMe started for woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in Aldergrove dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Langley School District organizes first ever event at LEC Fieldhouse

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Aldergrove rec centre taking shape

Work has begun on the facade of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Caution urged after number of kids falling from windows in B.C. doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Update: Lower Mainland cities kill motion to remove convicted councillors

Motion lost in 30-30 tie at LMLGA conference

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout on Saturday May 12

Most Read