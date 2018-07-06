Hearing loss and cognitive decline clinic offered

People who are concerned they may be at risk for hearing loss and cognitive decline — or would simply like more information on the subject — are invited to attend a free seminar at Timms Community Centre on Monday, July 16.

Guest speaker Tali Efrat has been an audiologist for eight years and currently works as a business solutions manager and as a research assistant at UBC.

Her interests include hearing rehabilitation, tinnitus and middle ear pathologies research.

The presentation, which is sponsored by Ears Hearing Clinics, begins at 6 p.m. at the centre, which is located at 20399 Douglas Cres. in Langley City.