stock image courtesy unsplash.com

Hearing loss and cognitive decline clinic offered

Free presentation happens July 16 at Timms Community Centre

People who are concerned they may be at risk for hearing loss and cognitive decline — or would simply like more information on the subject — are invited to attend a free seminar at Timms Community Centre on Monday, July 16.

Guest speaker Tali Efrat has been an audiologist for eight years and currently works as a business solutions manager and as a research assistant at UBC.

Her interests include hearing rehabilitation, tinnitus and middle ear pathologies research.

The presentation, which is sponsored by Ears Hearing Clinics, begins at 6 p.m. at the centre, which is located at 20399 Douglas Cres. in Langley City.

