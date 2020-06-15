Homebuilders Association Vancouver to livestream excellence awards on June 19

Viewers will have a chance to win a $1,500 design consultations

The The Homebuilders Association Vancouver is hosting its Housing Excellence awards online, in a livestream, on Friday, June 19, 2020. (HAVAN)

The Homebuilders Association Vancouver is hosting its Housing Excellence awards in a slightly different way this year.

The association, which postponed events in March and April due to the pandemic, is hosting the HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence Gala: Home Edition on Friday (June 19). There are 11 builders listed as finalists for a total of 41 times.

As people all over the region learn to spend more time at home, HAVAN decided to adapt to the current times: “It seems only logical to throw a great house party and celebrate the 2020 HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence finalists and winners.”

The Gala Home Edition will give viewers a “peek into one of the worlds most sought-after housing markets,” with the best in new home construction, renovation and design in Metro Vancouver.

If you’re itching to do a redesign of your own, HAVAN is offering four chances to win a $1,500 home design consultation. To play, simply guess the winners in multiple categories here: https://havan.ca/predict-the-winners-game.

And if you’re itching for a chance to dress up, try the Best Dressed Competition or try out for the Best Dance Moves.

The HAVAN Awards Gala Home Edition begins at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 19. For more information on how to watch, visit: https://havan.ca/awards/gala,

