Ryan Holmes, chief executive officer of Hootsuite Media Inc., poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., in 2017. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is making social media very relevant, Holmes said during the interview. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Hootsuite founder from B.C. seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

A top dog at a top social media company is shifting seats.

Vernon’s own Ryan Holmes led Hootsuite from it’s small beginnings to the global leaders in social media management that it is today.

“It’s with a grateful heart that I’m announcing the start of a search for Hootsuite’s next CEO candidate,” said Holmes, Hootsuite’s founder. “It’s been an honour of my lifetime to lead Hootsuite from a small company to a global enterprise of more than 1,000 employees supporting over 200,000 organizations. I’m extremely proud of what our world-class team has built together and am even more excited about what the future holds.”

Holmes will be moving to Executive Chairman once the right person is chosen.

“Looking forward to this next chapter together,” said Holmes, who attended Okanagan College in the mid-1990s where he took business, arts and computer science courses.

