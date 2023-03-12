Hoppy days are here again

Easter – or at least the bunnies – arrive at Willowbrook in Langley March 25 for pics and yoga

Bunny business at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre will include photos with the long-eared cuddly critter, as well as an afternoon of yoga with some of his furry relatives on April 1. (Willowbrook/Special to Langley Advance Times)

To celebrate Easter this year, Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting a two-week Hoppy Days celebration, which includes photos with the Easter Bunny and bunny yoga sessions with furry friends from Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy (VRRA).

From Saturday, March 25 to Saturday, April 8 families can enjoy visits and photos with the Easter Bunny during regular centre hours.

Families are encouraged to pre-purchase their photo packages online and reserve a timeslot with the Easter Bunny. Walk-ins are also welcome to enjoy some quality time with the biggest bunny on-site.

On April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests are invited to relax and destress during a live bunny yoga session while helping raise awareness around rescuing and rehoming small animals in need.

In partnership with lululemon and VRRA, Willowbrook is encouraging guests of all abilities to pre-purchase $10 tickets in advance, with proceeds benefitting VRRA.

“Willowbrook is excited to support Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy,” says Nicole Lotz, the mall’s marketing director.

“We’re happy to raise both money and awareness for the bunnies that are currently in foster care and up for adoption.”

Since the pandemic VRRA has seen what agency’s Michelle LeMoignan describes as “unprecedented number of animals being returned to shelters” and abandonment rates are at what she calls an all-time high.

“We’re thrilled that Willowbrook is helping to support us and animals in need. Funds will be used to assist with medical expenses for rabbits currently in our care.”

People can visit shopwillowbrook.com/Easter2023 to reserve your bunny yoga session and book your appointment for visits and photos with the Easter Bunny.

