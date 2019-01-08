The Husky gas station on Sumas Way in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Husky Energy Inc. says it is looking at getting out of retailing fuels to consumers after 80 years in the business.

The Calgary-based oilsands producer says it is launching a strategic review that could result in it selling its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and its small Prince George refinery.

READ MORE: $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

It says it prefers to focus on its core upstream assets in northeastern Alberta, Atlantic Canada and the Asia Pacific region, adding the decision is not related to its offer that expires next week to buy oilsands rival MEG Energy Corp.

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and bulk distribution facilities from British Columbia to New Brunswick. Its myHusky Rewards loyalty program has about 1.6 million members.

The 12,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Prince George processes light oil into gasoline, diesel and other products for nearby regions of B.C. It owns two refineries and is half-owner of a third in the United States.

Spokesman Mel Duvall says Husky started selling fuel to consumers in 1938 shortly after the original owner built a small refinery in Cody, Wyo. The refinery was moved to Lloydminster on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border in 1946.

CEO Rob Peabody says in a news release the businesses are ”highly marketable” and will attract strong interest and valuations.

TD Securities Inc. is acting as financial adviser, with Torys LLP as legal adviser.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taxi app gets set to launch before ride-hailing allowed

Just Posted

Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organizers plan to begin collecting signatures in February, website says

Wet snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

Accumulations will mostly be inland and at higher terrain

Recycling old hockey gear for new players in Langley

Second annual “Giving Back to the Community” drive is underway

Old time dancers hopping in Aldergrove

Fiddle tunes return to Aldergrove OAP Hall on Saturday afternoons

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Aldergrove Bantam team wins Gold

Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Bantam C1 team defeat Cloverdale in Ice Crushers Tournament

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Use of street drugs in B.C. Interior compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Most First Nations in northern B.C. support LNG pipeline, group says

First Nations LNG Alliance says at least 20 First Nations have signed agreements with LNG Canada

Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

Most Read