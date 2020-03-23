‘It has without a doubt saved us:’ Langley rallies behind restaurant owners during COVID-19 outbreak

Haven Kitchen and Bar announced it would not be opening as scheduled

The Ruscheinski family was forced to delay the opening of their restaurant Haven Kitchen and Bar amid a coronavirus outbreak. Worried they wouldn’t be able to make their lease payments the asked the community for support. (Ruscheinski family/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was an unforeseeable circumstance no entrepreneur would consider before risking personal investments to embark on a business venture.

Two years in the making and only days away from opening the doors to Haven Kitchen and Bar the owners of the Langley-based restaurant made the difficult decision to not open as planned to do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

“We were so excited to show you the spot that we created for people to gather and celebrate as we have poured our heart and soul into this for over two years,” the Ruscheinski family shared in a social media post on Wednesday, March 18, the day they were scheduled to open.

“We took personal risks, sold off our investments, and gave everything we had to a dream that we’ve been talking about for years. As with many restaurants, getting to the finish line has been a roller coaster. Our team is exhausted and so are our funds.”

The owners of the independent restaurant, brothers Chris and Jamie Ruscheniski and their wives Haylay and Angela, said they made the “incredibly tough call that delaying [their] opening date was the right thing to do.”

“We went from a crazy adrenaline fueled high, being just two days away from opening our doors, to calling everyone on our team one by one to temporarily lay them off,” the Ruscheinski family told the Langley Advance Times. “Putting paper back up on the windows was one of the lowest points in our whole endeavor, but still better than what so many people are facing with the spread of COVID-19.”

As a result the team was forced to lay off 60 members of their staff.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

“The bills are adding up already. We have a large lease to pay, leased kitchen, bar equipment, and the final construction costs to cover,” the family said on social media.

They asked the community to help cover their rising costs by purchasing a gift card.

“Consider it a temporary loan, emergency bailout, or a downpayment on some delicious food and cocktails, to help us through this closure,” they said.

Since the post went live hundreds have commented saying they have purchased a gift card and some even offered to wash dishes once the restaurant opens.

[story continues below post]

“We’ve all been shedding happy tears with the amount of support we have received through our gift card program. It has without a doubt saved us,” the Ruscheinski’s said.

“Moral is high, and we are so incredibly grateful to everyone who purchased a gift card. It’s been inspiring to watch Langley rally together as a community and we want to acknowledge everyone who’s struggling through the uncertainty and challenges posed by COVID-19,” they added.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

In addition, starting Monday (March 23) Haven is launching a limited takeout menu that can include a bottle of wine from Chaberton Winery, craft beers from Camp Brewing Co., or other beverages.

“The LCRB (Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch) just announced this weekend that food primary licenses can now add prepackaged alcoholic beverages with the purchase of a meal to their take-out orders in a move to support our industry with increased revenue opportunities while also promoting social distancing.”

The Haven team ensures all patrons they are “exceeding health standard recommendations” while they operate a takeout option.

“There is a time and alarm set for employees to constantly wash their hands and replace their gloves at regular intervals… Pick up orders will be available from our front door through the contactless pick up service, but not allowed inside, and the door handle will be wiped after each pick up,” the family explained.

The family plans to open Haven Kitchen and Bar once the pandemic is over.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusrestaurant