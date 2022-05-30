Langley Advance Times receives provincial accolades

The weekly ‘At Your Service’ feature garners a silver award from our B.C. media peers

Lisa Farquharson, the Advance Times publisher, is also past president of the BCYCNA, and she’s proud of her teams efforts – including the awards they received on May 14.(Craig Hodges/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Advance Times staff have a long history of being recognized for excellence within their industry – both in its editorial and advertising content.

This year was no exception, the news outlet garnering accolades at the recent Ma Murray Community News Media Awards.

It’s left publisher Lisa Farquharson, who is also the out-going president of the provincial association, beaming with pride.

On the advertising front, the Advance Times came home with a bronze award in the online advertising category.

The digital promotion, created by advertising manager Shaulene Burkett, enticed readers to celebrate Canada Day 2021 virtually with the Township of Langley.

Judges described this online campaign as having “strong visuals” and “effective messaging” that resulted in significant reader engagement.

RELATED: Black Press Media reporters win big at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Farquharson was also proud of her editorial team – headed up by editor Roxanne Hooper – for garnering second place in the community service category for the ongoing online and print feature called “At Your Service.”

“This weekly feature holds local politicians feet to the fire, one might say, on key issues of concern to our community,” Farquharson explained.

RECENT: AT YOUR SERVICE – Langley is attractive to school staff, but given rapid growth trustees agree more must be done

Encouraging submission of questions from its readers, the Advance Times seeks answers from its school trustees, municipal councillors, MLAs, or MPs on a weekly rotation.

It doesn’t have to be election time to ask questions that matter, Farquharson said.

Judges called it “a needed service,” applauding the news outlet. “The Langley Advance Times has taken advantage of these times to reconsider a key role for themselves in the community and the important service of education and information.

“The paper is encouraging community engagement with thoughtful answers to thoughtful questions,” judges concluded.

READ MORE: Don’t stop the presses: Report finds Canadian newspaper readership at all-time high

.

Black PressLangleypoliticians