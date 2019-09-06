Langley bakery drives Cops for Cancer fundraiser

A team at Cedarbrook Bakery will be slaving for days in the kitchen leading up to one of their busiest days of the year.

The Brookswood business is hosting its annual fourth annual fundraising day for Cops for Cancer this Saturday, and owner Dana Matheson said people are typically lined up out the door to be part of the festivities.

His goal this year is to raise $6,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society – through their upcoming Cops for Cancer initiative.

The fundraiser runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, with Matheson donating half of the day’s sales to the cause, plus hosting other fundraising efforts during the day.

“This began in 2016 with an idea to simply contribute to fighting a horrible disease that negatively impacts so many people,” he said.

Now, it’s grown into a community event with balloon animals, facepainting, Giants and Rams ticket giveaways, plus restaurant and bakery gift cards being given as door prizes for customers who spend more than $15.

“We will need support from this amazing community in order to reach our goal,” he concluded, noting the first year his team and supporters raised $3,000 for the cause, and it’s been growing every year since.