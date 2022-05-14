Langley builders scoop up industry kudos

Brookswood Mills was one of the projects that earned multiple homebuilder awards in the region

Brookswood Mills is a upscale community being built near the water between the South Langley neighbourhoods of Fernridge and Brookswood. (Vesta/Langley Advance Times)

Two Langley developments scooped up a series of awards during last week’s homebuilders award’s night.

Langley’s own Vesta Properties and Infinity Properties both earned a series of housing excellence accolades from the Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN).

The13th annual awards night, held at JW Marriot Parq Hotel in Vancouver, is where regional companies were lauded for their recent works, explained HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp.

“We are thrilled to be back hosting an in-person event for our members. It is important to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of our industry as the builders, renovators, and designers adopt B.C.’s advancing energy Step Code requirements,” he said.

“The Step Code is raising the bar for higher performance homes with advanced techniques and technologies, resulting in improved energy efficiencies, consistent comfort, and better indoor air quality for the homeowner. It is exciting to see the broad variety of archetypes winning awards. From innovative laneway homes to character renovations, luxurious ultra modern houses, and the full spectrum of multi-family developments in-between, the HAVAN Awards showcase our members’ best in housing.”

Close to 400 entries were juried by a peer-reviewed panel of award-winning builders, renovators, and designers from across the country

Of those, 33 builders and designers were presented with 61 HAVAN awards at the April 30 event, Vesta being among the firms highlighted that night for its accomplishments.

Vesta celebrated six wins, including two Grand HAVAN Awards for single-family home builder of the year and best single-family residential community – both for work specific to their Brookswood Mills project.

It’s a 14-acre, 56-lot community off 28th Avenue, between 202nd and 204th Streets, that sold out within a month.

Located a short distance from the freshwater pond – dubbed Sunrise Lake – this development is still a work in progress. But according to Vesta’s Julie-Anne Sillars, Brookswood Mills is about 75 per cent occupied already.

“Most buyers are moving out from Vancouver, New West, Richmond, and from within Langley. Wanting more land and value for dollar, knowing that working at least part time from home may now become the new norm post pandemic,” Sillars said.

In addition, this development also earned Vesta four other accolades for best single-family, detached-home development (10 units or more); best new kitchen; best primary suite, and best interior design (single-family) in a display home.

Langley’s Infinity Properties also scooped up one of the Grand HAVAN Awards for best multi-family residential community for its Eastridge Panorama project in South Surrey.

They also won best townhouse/rowhome unit (1,500 square feet or more); best townhouse/rowhome development; and best marketing campaign. Again, all these accolades were for Eastridge Panorama.

Teragon Developments & Construction Inc. of Langley also brought home some bling from the awards night, sharing credit with JHA Architecture + Interiors in Vancouver for the best special feature (new or renovated) for a project called “Moderne • Reflection.”

It’s a new home in the Dunbar area of Vancouver, constructed between 2018 and 2021. The team is also a finalist in the upcoming Canadian Home Builders Association award for the same project. The winners for the national home awards will be announced Friday, May 13.

.

