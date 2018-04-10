Langley businesses rally to boast a local volunteer-driven group

Every not-for-profit struggles for funding, and often the last thing they can spend money on is their branding.

But a trio of Langley businesses are collaborating on a venture aimed at helping one local community organization in the Fraser Valley do just that.

Fort Langley’s Flying Horse Design Studio, White Rock’s Spiro Creative, and Langley’s Ray Urner Photography are offering a “makeover” package – of sorts.

Sparked by National Volunteer Week, which runs April 15 to 21, the three local companies are coming together to host a contest called Design For Growth, an initiative intended to help grow a volunteer-driven non-profit by increasing their profile, said Christie Wengranowsi, the customer relations and creative director for Flying Horse Design Studio.

“We know so many groups and their volunteers are up to amazing things and we want to help them spread the word with some professional brand styling that gets them noticed and supported to do more great things,” Wengranowsi said.

The prize package, worth an estimated $5,000, includes a professional logo, a “heartfelt” video, and custom photography “to help them put their best foot forward,” she elaborated.

Design for Growth is a collaboration of three local businesses (Flying Horse Design Studio, Spiro Creative, and Ray Urner Photography) The three companies are coming together on this project to “make a difference in the communities in which they live, work and play.” Wengranowsi said.

The contest opens on Sunday, April 15 and runs until May 18.

The community organization receiving the makeover will be announced on June 2, via social media and at a public presentation in Fort Langley.

Community organizations interested in entering the contest need to share how being the recipient of this prize will help them make a difference in their community.

Complete contest details are available online.