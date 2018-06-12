Ken Johnson, owner of Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd. in Langley, has been named chair of the B.C. Trucking Association’s 30-member board of directors for 2018-19. Submitted photo

Langley businessman to chair B.C. Trucking Association board of directors

Ken Johnson is the owner of Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.

A Langley business owner has been named the chairman of the British Columbia Trucking Association’s board of directors for 2018-19.

Ken Johnson, owner of Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., was elected to the role at the BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference in Whistler. He leads board comprised of 30 members from across the province.

The rest of the executive is as follows:

• Phil Bandstra, 1st Vice Chairperson, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.

• Doug Sutherland, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Sutco Transportation Specialists

• Dan Watson, Secretary/Treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing

• Trevor Sawkins, Immediate Past Chairperson, ColdStar Solutions Inc.

• Jason Wheeler, Associate Members’ Representative, Inland Kenworth

BCTA is a member-based, non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization that represents over 1,200 truck and bus fleets and over 250 suppliers to the industry.

BCTA members operate over 13,000 vehicles, employ 26,000 people, and generate over $2 billion in revenue annually in British Columbia. BCTA’s head office is located in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood.

Previous story
Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

Just Posted

Harvesting Langley’s back yard bounty

The annual Langley Community Harvest is looking for volunteers, donors – and ladders.

Country music community plans dual flood relief fundraisers

Langley’s Gabby’s Country Cabaret will be one of two sites for a charity concert on Thursday, June 21.

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Semis fail to clear Glover Road crossing Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

Most Read