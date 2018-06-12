Langley businessman to chair B.C. Trucking Association board of directors

Ken Johnson is the owner of Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.

A Langley business owner has been named the chairman of the British Columbia Trucking Association’s board of directors for 2018-19.

Ken Johnson, owner of Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., was elected to the role at the BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference in Whistler. He leads board comprised of 30 members from across the province.

The rest of the executive is as follows:

• Phil Bandstra, 1st Vice Chairperson, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.

• Doug Sutherland, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Sutco Transportation Specialists

• Dan Watson, Secretary/Treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing

• Trevor Sawkins, Immediate Past Chairperson, ColdStar Solutions Inc.

• Jason Wheeler, Associate Members’ Representative, Inland Kenworth

BCTA is a member-based, non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization that represents over 1,200 truck and bus fleets and over 250 suppliers to the industry.

BCTA members operate over 13,000 vehicles, employ 26,000 people, and generate over $2 billion in revenue annually in British Columbia. BCTA’s head office is located in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood.