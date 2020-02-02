Erik Brown will be speaking at an FVREB conference Friday, Feb. 7. Photo courtesy Kirk Brown

Langley cave diver who aided Thai soccer team rescue speaks at local event

Erik Brown joins Rick Hansen and Fort McMurray fire chief Darby Allen at FVREB event

A real estate conference and trade show scheduled for next week will feature speakers including Man in Motion Rick Hansen and Erik Brown, the Langley-born diver who helped in the rescue of a group of soccer players from a Thai cave in 2018.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) Conference and Trade Show will be held at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre in Langley City, from Wednesday, Feb. 5 to Friday, Feb. 7.

The first day, Feb. 5, will be the trade show, followed by the conference with featured speakers on Feb. 6 and 7.

Speakers include Erik Brown, the Langley-raised man who was part of the 18-day effort to find and save a dozen boys and their soccer coach who had been trapped by rising waters in the Tham Luang Cave in 2018.

READ MORE: Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says Langley diver

Brown, a D.W. Poppy graduate, will be speaking at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7.

He’ll be speaking about how the massive team of 9,000 people came together to work on the rescue.

Also speaking that day will be Rick Hansen, the paralympian and activist who became famous for circling the globe in his wheelchair in the 1980s.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, speakers will include longtime Vancouver Sun political columnist Vaughn Palmer on politics, Fort McMurray fire chief Darby Allen on trauma recovery, Olympic medalist Jeremiah Brown on lessons in managing risk, and economist and futurist Linda Nazareth on the economic trends changing the markets and global economy.

Registration can be found online at fvreb.bc.ca/conference or by phoning 604-930-7644.

