Langley chamber devulges business excellence shortlist

Ahead of the Oct. 20 awards gala, a list of finalists is revealed

Otter Co-ops CEO Jack Nicholson was awarded businessperson of the year at the 2021 chamber of commerce Business Excellence Award ceremony, which was held virtually. (Screengrab)

Some familiar faces and some new contenders are vying for business supremacy in Langley next month, and the chamber has revealed just who’s in the fight.

For more than a quarter century, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing top companies, individuals, and non-profits in the community. Now, as CEO Cory Redekop and his team gear up to crown the 2022 winners next month, he shared the shortlist of contenders in each of eight categories.

“First created 26 years ago, as part of an economic development strategy, the Langley Business Excellence Awards celebrate success in the Langley business community by recognizing businesses, individuals, and non-profits from across both the Township and City of Langley,” Redekop said.

This year, nearly 100 organizations were nominated.

From those, a shortlist was developed and those finalists will be celebrated and recognized formally at the chamber’s Business Excellence Awards gala on Oct. 20.

The 2022 Business Excellence Awards finalists in Langley are:

Langley Community Spirit Award

Description: For a Langley business that has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and community involvement, and in doing so has consistently contributed to the wellbeing of Langley.

Coastal Coffee

Ethos Dental

McDonald’s Sarocemas

Strudwick Real Estate Team

Employer of the Year Award

Description: For a Langley business or organization that demonstrates employer excellence through practices that positively contribute to employee development and wellbeing, through policies that support diversity and inclusion, and through actions that support organization growth and employee recruitment and retention.

Freybe Gourmet Foods

Magnus Law

Vivid Hair Boutique

White Canvas Design Studio

Environmental Leadership Award

Description: For a Langley business or organization which has demonstrated a clear commitment to environmental sustainability in their operations by adopting actions and initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, pollution, or energy and materials consumption.

CDN Resource Laboratories

CKF Inc

Green Matters Technologies

Martini Film Studios

Refeed Canada

Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Description: For a Langley business that has been in operation for at least two years but no more than five years, and which has demonstrated outstanding success, innovation and entrepreneurialism in this new venture.

Ethos Dental

Five Roads Brewery

Innovative Fitness

Nuez Acres

Refeed Canada

Charitable or Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award

Description: For a Langley charitable or non-profit organization that has made an overall outstanding contribution to the Langley community and its citizens through its work, and in doing so has made Langley a better place to live, work and play.

Encompass Support Services Society

Fort Langley Jazz & Art Festival

Langley Community Services Society

Langley Hospice Society

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Salvation Army – Gateway of Hope

George Preston Memorial Businessperson of the Year Award

Description:For an individual business person who, as the business owner or senior executive, demonstrates outstanding leadership, success, vision and commitment, and in doing so is an outstanding role model for business excellence.

Jeremy May, Advisorly

Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits

Darian Kovacs, Jelly Marketing

Gemma Martini, Martini Film Studios

Business of the Year (Up to 24 employees) Award

Description: For a Langley business employing up to 24 full-time employees that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of innovation, business growth and community involvement.

Festina Lente Estate Winery

Innovative Fitness

Jelly Marketing

Magellan Law Corporation

Vivid Hair Boutique

White Canvas Design Studio

Business of the Year (More than 25 employees) Award

Description: For a Langley business employing 25 or more full-time employees that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of innovation, business growth and community involvement.

Advisorly

Chartwell Renaissance Retirement Residence

CKF Inc

Freybe Gourmet Foods

Ocean Ceramics

San Group

“The awards are an unique opportunity to celebrate and recognize excellence in our business community, and this year’s finalists represent a diverse cross-section of Langley business from major employers and international exporters, to local favourites and hidden gems,” Redekop said, noting the local chamber is one of the largest and longest-serving chambers of commerce in the province.

For more information, or to arrange to attend the gala, people can visit langleychamber.com, or email: events@langleychamber.com.

.

