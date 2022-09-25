Langley chamber devulges business excellence shortlist

Some familiar faces and some new contenders are vying for business supremacy in Langley next month, and the chamber has revealed just who’s in the fight.
For more than a quarter century, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing top companies, individuals, and non-profits in the community. Now, as CEO Cory Redekop and his team gear up to crown the 2022 winners next month, he shared the shortlist of contenders in each of eight categories.
“First created 26 years ago, as part of an economic development strategy, the Langley Business Excellence Awards celebrate success in the Langley business community by recognizing businesses, individuals, and non-profits from across both the Township and City of Langley,” Redekop said.
This year, nearly 100 organizations were nominated.
From those, a shortlist was developed and those finalists will be celebrated and recognized formally at the chamber’s Business Excellence Awards gala on Oct. 20.
The 2022 Business Excellence Awards finalists in Langley are:
Langley Community Spirit Award
Description: For a Langley business that has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and community involvement, and in doing so has consistently contributed to the wellbeing of Langley.
- Coastal Coffee
- Ethos Dental
- McDonald’s Sarocemas
- Strudwick Real Estate Team
Employer of the Year Award
Description: For a Langley business or organization that demonstrates employer excellence through practices that positively contribute to employee development and wellbeing, through policies that support diversity and inclusion, and through actions that support organization growth and employee recruitment and retention.
- Freybe Gourmet Foods
- Magnus Law
- Vivid Hair Boutique
- White Canvas Design Studio
Environmental Leadership Award
Description: For a Langley business or organization which has demonstrated a clear commitment to environmental sustainability in their operations by adopting actions and initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, pollution, or energy and materials consumption.
- CDN Resource Laboratories
- CKF Inc
- Green Matters Technologies
- Martini Film Studios
- Refeed Canada
Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
Description: For a Langley business that has been in operation for at least two years but no more than five years, and which has demonstrated outstanding success, innovation and entrepreneurialism in this new venture.
- Ethos Dental
- Five Roads Brewery
- Innovative Fitness
- Nuez Acres
- Refeed Canada
Charitable or Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award
Description: For a Langley charitable or non-profit organization that has made an overall outstanding contribution to the Langley community and its citizens through its work, and in doing so has made Langley a better place to live, work and play.
- Encompass Support Services Society
- Fort Langley Jazz & Art Festival
- Langley Community Services Society
- Langley Hospice Society
- Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation
- Salvation Army – Gateway of Hope
George Preston Memorial Businessperson of the Year Award
Description:For an individual business person who, as the business owner or senior executive, demonstrates outstanding leadership, success, vision and commitment, and in doing so is an outstanding role model for business excellence.
- Jeremy May, Advisorly
- Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits
- Darian Kovacs, Jelly Marketing
- Gemma Martini, Martini Film Studios
Business of the Year (Up to 24 employees) Award
Description: For a Langley business employing up to 24 full-time employees that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of innovation, business growth and community involvement.
- Festina Lente Estate Winery
- Innovative Fitness
- Jelly Marketing
- Magellan Law Corporation
- Vivid Hair Boutique
- White Canvas Design Studio
Business of the Year (More than 25 employees) Award
Description: For a Langley business employing 25 or more full-time employees that has demonstrated outstanding overall business success and made achievements in the areas of innovation, business growth and community involvement.
- Advisorly
- Chartwell Renaissance Retirement Residence
- CKF Inc
- Freybe Gourmet Foods
- Ocean Ceramics
- San Group
“The awards are an unique opportunity to celebrate and recognize excellence in our business community, and this year’s finalists represent a diverse cross-section of Langley business from major employers and international exporters, to local favourites and hidden gems,” Redekop said, noting the local chamber is one of the largest and longest-serving chambers of commerce in the province.
For more information, or to arrange to attend the gala, people can visit langleychamber.com, or email: events@langleychamber.com.
