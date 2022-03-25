Cory Redekop start his new job as CEO for Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce on April 25. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley chamber hires new CEO

Cory Redekop brings 12 years experience with Burnaby Board of Trade to new position next month

A familiar face in the chamber of commerce world has been unveiled as Langley’s new CEO.

Cory Redekop has been hiredas the new chief executive officer for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, taking over the reins of the not-for-profit organization in a month, confirmed president Ken Dennis.

Redekop brings an “enormous amount of experience in the chamber movement and is a passionate advocate for the role of chambers of commerce in their communities,” Dennis elaborated.

The new CEO has spent a dozen years in progressively senior positions at the Burnaby Board of Trade, where he was most recently director of policy and stakeholder relations for the business association and oversaw policy development, events, operations, and finance.

“Cory brings not only a great track record within the chamber network, but also understands how to advocate for and support members so they can navigate through all the business challenges we’ve seen over the past few years,” the president said.

“Cory has been a well-respected resource to many businesses, and we are excited to have him join the GLCC family,” Dennis concluded, noting the CEO search was conducted by a chamber committe and a Vancouver-based head hunting firm.

Speaking about his new job, Redekop said: “It is so important for businesses to feel, above all else, that they have an ally – that someone has their back. That’s the key role of the chamber, being that champion and that place where businesses know they can turn to.”

He takes over April 25. Kristi Maier had stepped up as operations manager in the interim, since former CEO Colleen Clark left the post in January.

