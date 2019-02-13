Langley chamber launches ‘modern’ website; plans 2019 events

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has a new, user-friendly, and informational website.

Sumner McCulley is responsible for planning all of the chamber’s events such as Coffee & Conversation, and networking socials. Miranda Fatur Black Press media

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce (GLCC) launched a brand new version of their website last month, which features a user-friendly interface, easy-to-navigate tabs, an events calendar, and a simplified system to register as a chamber member.

The project was spearheaded by Kristi Maier, GLCC member relations, who said she’s been working on the website since last December.

“When you look at our past website and our website now, they are completely different. This one is modern, fun, colourful. It’s quick, when you scroll over the boxes, pictures show up, it reacts quickly when you click links, and the homepage is very clean,” explained Maier.

The website also features the chamber’s partners, a staff biography page, and more information about group insurance plans.

“It’s super straight forward and easy,” added Maier.

With changing and growing technology, the chamber decided it was time for a modernized website that attracts people of all ages.

Maier has been with the chamber for nearly two years, and said in those years alone, she’s seen a lot of digital change that called for an updated website.

A new payment system was also launched alongside the website, which allows members the opportunity to save their credit card information, and set up auto-payments.

GLCC has 1,024 members – a number that Maier said continues to grow.

“We keep a very high retention rate. We broke 1,000, which had been our goal, three months ago.”

Despite breaking the milestone mark, Maier emphasized quality of service for each member is just as important.

“It’s about being part of the Langley community and the business community,” she added.

Also available on the website is a calendar of upcoming chamber events, which is directed and planned by Sumner McCulley, GLCC events and communications coordinator.

A series of events are hosted throughout the year including the “Lunch & Learn” series which cover a variety of topics and allows members the chance to showcase what their business does, “Coffee & Conversation” opportunities to sit and talk with local representatives such as mayor Jack Froese, networking open houses, non-profit training, dinners, and more.

“The chamber is about helping businesses grow, so all our programs and events give businesses the chance to network,” explained McCulley.

“I think [programs] are important because it keeps the ball rolling, gets our members excited, and gives them the opportunity to network and meet new people.”

While some events are members-only, many are open to non-members who want to learn more about what the chamber has to offer.

For the rest of 2019, Maier said her goal is to “find tools to make [members] feel extra special,” and launch a workshop to teach members how to best utilize the chamber’s online portal.

“I’m not a salesperson, I’m a people person. It’s not about selling a pitch about joining the chamber, it’s about showing non-members why they should join the chamber. We want to grow.”

On the events side of things, McCulley would like to continue modernizing the chamber, and to add more education opportunities in the future, such as mentorship programs.

“I think some people have an idea of the chamber being old-school and dry, so I want to make it seem more exciting and up-to-date with everything,” said McCulley.

Both women agree Langley is a great place to start a business because it’s “growing and affordable.”

“When you look at Langley and the developments, new businesses are going in everywhere. People who come to Langley fall in love with it. I feel like it’s a great place to start a business.” said Maier.

McCulley added Langley is a good place for business owners because it has a “tight-knit, community” feel.

To view the chamber’s new website and upcoming events, visit: https://www.langleychamber.com/