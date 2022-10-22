Langley Chamber of Commerce hosts talk by SkyTrain project team

Representatives will talk about the latest developments in the extension project

SkyTrain is scheduled to reach Langley by 2028. (Black Press Media file)

Representatives of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project will be speaking to Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce members at their November meeting.

The chamber’s monthly dinner meetings usually feature speakers from arenas of business and local politics, and this Nov. 15, there will be an update on the SkyTrain project.

The new line is projected to arrive and start operating in 2028 in Langley City and Township, with a new line running down Fraser Highway and stops at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and in downtown Langley City at 203rd Street and Industrial Avenue.

The government has recent put out requests for qualifications for some of the biggest parts of the project, including building the actual raised concrete guideway that will carry the trains. Station construction is a separate contract.

The presentation will give attendees the chance to hear the latest on the project’s timelines, station designs, and more.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Cascades Casino – Coast Hotel.

The cost for members is $45, including dinner.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m.

Those who wish to attend can sign up at www.langleychamber.com or by calling 604-371-3770.

