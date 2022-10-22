SkyTrain is scheduled to reach Langley by 2028. (Black Press Media file)

SkyTrain is scheduled to reach Langley by 2028. (Black Press Media file)

Langley Chamber of Commerce hosts talk by SkyTrain project team

Representatives will talk about the latest developments in the extension project

Representatives of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project will be speaking to Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce members at their November meeting.

The chamber’s monthly dinner meetings usually feature speakers from arenas of business and local politics, and this Nov. 15, there will be an update on the SkyTrain project.

The new line is projected to arrive and start operating in 2028 in Langley City and Township, with a new line running down Fraser Highway and stops at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and in downtown Langley City at 203rd Street and Industrial Avenue.

The government has recent put out requests for qualifications for some of the biggest parts of the project, including building the actual raised concrete guideway that will carry the trains. Station construction is a separate contract.

The presentation will give attendees the chance to hear the latest on the project’s timelines, station designs, and more.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Cascades Casino – Coast Hotel.

The cost for members is $45, including dinner.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m.

Those who wish to attend can sign up at www.langleychamber.com or by calling 604-371-3770.

BusinessLangleySkyTrainSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Film studio founder crowned Langley’s businessperson of the year

Just Posted

This early photo of the GN Aldergrove railway station shows the building in a darker paint scheme than later photos, which show it in a much lighter appearance. This photo was likely taken around 1910. (Alder Grove Heritage Society/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove railway integral to early local transport

SkyTrain is scheduled to reach Langley by 2028. (Black Press Media file)
Langley Chamber of Commerce hosts talk by SkyTrain project team

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Time will tell if Langley voters made the right choices

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce held its 26th annual business excellence awards gala Thursday, presenting accolades to eight different winners, including Gemma Martini who was crowned businessperson of the year. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Film studio founder crowned Langley’s businessperson of the year